Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Cooling Condensation, Wet Desiccation), by Application (Industrial, Commercial), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global atmospheric water generator market is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 19.5%. Increasing consumer demand for atmospheric water generator (AWG) in industrial and commercial applications is expected to drive the market.



Moreover, depleting freshwater reserves, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America region is anticipated to further propel market growth. Furthermore, various characteristics offered by AWGs such as high purity water output, and easy transport are expected to drive their demand in military applications over the forecast period.



Growing demand for AWGs to replace traditional supply units such as water pipelines, especially at industrial and commercial workplaces, is likely to open new avenues for the industry over the forecast period. However, high capital cost and energy consumption associated with the product are expected to hinder market growth.



The water output offered by AWGs primarily depends on the humidity and temperature of the surrounding environment, which affects the performance efficiency of the system. Product innovations to reduce the cost and improve its efficiency are expected to propel the AWG market over the forecast period.



Report Highlights

Cooling condensation accounted for 98.9% revenue share in 2019 on account of its high output coupled with less complex mechanism when compared to wet desiccation technique

The residential application segment, in terms of revenue, is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.7% from 2020 to 2027 owing to rising disposable incomes coupled with product innovations is expected to drive the demand for AWGs in the segment

The product demand in Latin America, in terms of volume, is likely to witness a CAGR of 17.7% owing to depleting freshwater resources coupled with uneven geographical distribution of freshwater resources, and inadequate water supply infrastructure

The product demand in India is anticipated to reach USD 302.9 million by 2027 owing to the rapid industrial growth coupled with increasing construction and manufacturing activities in the country

In January 2020, Energy and Water Development Corp, (EAWD) sold its self-sufficient energy supply AWG system to a Mexican company engaged in manufacturing bottled water

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Distribution Channel

3.3. Technology Framework

3.3.1. Cooling Condensation Atmospheric Water Generators

3.3.1.1. Refrigeration Condensing

3.3.1.2. Pressure Condensing

3.3.1.3. Combination Technique

3.3.2. Wet Desiccation Atmospheric Water Generators

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market - Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1. Decline in Freshwater Levels

3.5.1.2. Rising Technological Advancements

3.5.1.3. Favorable Government Regulations

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1. High Carbon Footprint

3.5.2.2. High Power Requirement

3.6. Atmospheric Water Generator Market: Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market

3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.7.3. Potential markets

3.7.4. Buyer Landscape

3.8. Key Client Reviews



Chapter 4. Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market: Comparative Analysis

4.1. Water Pipe Infrastructure

4.2. Water Desalination Plants

4.3. Atmospheric Water Generators

4.4. Cost Comparison Analysis



Chapter 5. Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Cooling Condensation

5.3. Wet Desiccation



Chapter 6. Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Industrial

6.3. Commercial

6.4. Residential



Chapter 7. Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.2. Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.3. North America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Asia-Pacific

7.6. Latin America

7.7. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Market Position Analysis

8.2. Vendor Landscape

8.3. Company Dashboard Analysis

8.4. Key Company/Competition Categorization



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems Pvt. Ltd.

9.2. Dew Point Manufacturing

9.3. Saisons Trade & Industry Private Limited

9.4. WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd.

9.5. PlanetsWater

9.6. Water Technologies International, Inc. (WTII)

9.7. SkyWater Air Water Machines

9.8. Drinkable Air

9.9. Hendrx Water

9.10. Energy and Water Development Corp. (EAWC)

9.11. Atlantis Solar

9.12. GENAQ Technologies S.L.

9.13. Air2Water LLC

9.14. EcoloBlue, Inc.

9.15. Watergen



