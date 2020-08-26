New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "SMB security spending worldwide: trends and forecasts 2019–2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933765/?utm_source=GNW

This report provides:

SMB spending forecasts for 7 different high-level security categories and 20 sub-categories for the period 2019–2024

comparisons of spending growth for cloud and on-premises security solutions

an outlook for security spending across businesses with varying numbers of employees

security spending forecasts broken down by routes to market: channel partners (CPs), managed service providers (MSPs), service providers (SPs), system integrators (SIs), DMR/retail and directly from security vendors.



