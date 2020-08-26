New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ibrance (palbociclib) - Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865971/?utm_source=GNW

A detailed picture of the Ibrance in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom) and Japan, for the study period 2017–2030 is provided in this report. The report contains a detailed description of the product covering mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis and pharmacological studies, also including product marketed details, regulatory milestones and other development activities. Further, it also consists of market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis and detailed analyst views. It further highlights the market competitors, late-stage emerging therapies, and patent details in the global space.



Ibrance is an oral inhibitor of CDKs 4 and 6,6 which are key regulators of the cell cycle that trigger cellular progression. In the US, Ibrance is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine based therapy in postmenopausal women or in men; or with fulvestrant in patients with disease progression following endocrine therapy. In April 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to expand the indications for Ibrance (palbociclib) in combination with an aromatase inhibitor or fulvestrant to include men with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Ibrance currently is approved in more than 90 countries and has been prescribed to more than 200,000 patients globally.



