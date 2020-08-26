Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Fuel Injector Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive fuel injector market is poised to grow by $17.16 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increasing demand for IC engine vehicles, growing demand for gasoline direct injection system and regulatory norms and standards on emissions.



The study identifies the innovation in diesel fuel injectors as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive fuel injector market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on remanufactured fuel injectors and rising adoption of alternative fuel vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The global automotive fuel injector market is segmented as below:



By Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive fuel injector market vendors that include:

Aptiv PLC

Carter Fuel Systems LLC

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

EDELBROCK LLC

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Keihin Corp.

Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Also, the automotive fuel injector market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



