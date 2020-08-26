MANCHESTER, N.H., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications, Holdings, Inc ., (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today broke ground on five new fiber networks in partnership with towns in Cheshire County, N.H.



The company is partnering with the towns of Dublin, Harrisville, Rindge, Walpole and Westmoreland, N.H. to expand and enhance broadband access to every home and business in each town.

The new fiber-to-the-premises network provides faster, highly reliable broadband connectivity, a significant upgrade for the 8,000 residents of these towns.





Fiber allows people to work from home using a reliable connection that supports gaming, streaming, remote access and video conferencing, crucial for working and learning from home due to coronavirus.

“The start of this fiber network is a shining example of an entire community working together to improve not only our quality of life, but also the town's economic viability,” said John Snowdon, chairman of the Westmoreland broadband advisory committee. “Together, the town government, school and residents came together and chose Consolidated as the right partner for this project. Given the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, having the reliability of a high-speed fiber network will help us if we are required to work and study from home. We hope more towns follow our lead and ensure the Monadnock region remains a wonderful place to live now and tomorrow.”

These new projects, totaling nearly $13 million and including a $4 million company investment, will bring high-speed, fiber-to-the-premises Internet networks directly to all homes and businesses in the aforementioned towns, without an increase in taxes. Agreements with each town were signed in March and bond funding was completed in August. Consolidated expects to start filling orders early in 2021.

“Access to true broadband has become a necessity,” said Dennis Marcom, project manager for broadband in Walpole. “Whether for our kid’s education, the need to work from home to keep a business afloat, to take advantage of safe and effective telemedicine, and the occasional entertainment, Internet is now a true necessity for our town. After a successful negotiation and collaboration with Consolidated Communications to bring broadband to our entire town, we are very excited that this technology is coming. Excited for the present and for the future.”

“Coronavirus didn’t create the need for reliable, high speed broadband in rural communities, but it has brought the need into greater focus,” said Rob Koester, senior vice president of consumer products for Consolidated. “These partnerships ensure rural towns are getting the broadband access their residents need without increasing taxes, and ensuring they have some control in the planning process. We are proud to be working alongside these forward-thinking towns and helping to pave the way for further growth and innovation ahead.”

The company has a history of carving out broadband solutions for the underserved. On August 7, Consolidated announced plans to partner with the state of New Hampshire and local towns to invest an additional $18 million to expand and enhance broadband to more than 2,500 residents and businesses in Danbury, Springfield, Mason and Errol, N.H.



In October 2019 Consolidated completed a new, high-speed, fiber-to-the-premises Internet network directly to all homes and businesses in Chesterfield, N.H. with no associated property tax increase. This project was the first of its kind in the state and served as a model for other communities.



Customers can read more about the company’s progress in Northern New England by visiting its Progress webpage.

