The global pulp market is poised to grow by 38.82 MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the rising consumption of chemical wood pulp and growing use of personal care and hygiene products. The study identifies the rising demand for corrugated packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the pulp market growth during the next few years.



The global pulp market is segmented as below:



By Application

Printing & Writing Paper

Tissue Paper

Specialty Paper

Packaging Paper

Others

By Geography

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pulp market vendors that include:

Asia Pulp and Paper Group

BillerudKorsnas AB

Georgia-Pacific LLC

International Paper Co.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Mets Board Corp.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corp.

Sappi Ltd.

WestRock Co.

Also, the pulp market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



