The Nissan GT-R NISMO is the culmination of two of Nissan’s most important nameplates: GT-R – representing 50 years of history, pedigree, success in racing and a global fan following – and NISMO, NISsan MOtorsports International Co., Nissan’s in-house tuning arm that pursues performance at a maniacal level by perfecting the smallest of details.

QUICK TAKE:

GT-R Premium features 3.8-liter DOHC twin turbo V6 rated at 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque, dual-clutch, paddle-shift 6-speed transmission

Expanded availability of Bayside Blue exterior color for 2021 GT-R Premium

The 2021 GT-R NISMO remains the ultimate performance super sports car that provides an exhilarating experience for virtually everyone

The 2021 GT-R NISMO features race-proven carbon body components, carbon ceramic brakes and a turbocharger design straight from a GT3 racecar

GT-R NISMO’s standard 3.8-liter twin turbo V6 is rated at 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque2

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan today announced U.S. pricing for the 2021 Nissan GT-R Premium and GT-R NISMO models, which are on sale now at select U.S. Nissan dealers with starting MSRPs1 of $113,540 and $210,740 respectively.

Enhancements for 2021 include expanded availability of the Bayside Blue exterior color, which was previously reserved for the limited production 2020 GT-R Anniversary Edition, for the GT-R Premium model.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 (MSRP) for the 2021 Nissan GT-R:

GT-R Premium $113,540 USD GT-R NISMO $210,740 USD

Destination and Handling $1,695.

The 2021 GT-R Premium model’s legendary performance is rooted in a hand-assembled twin-turbo VR38DETT 3.8-liter V6 engine rated at 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque. A titanium exhaust system is standard. The refined powerplant is backed by an advanced paddle-shifted sequential 6-speed dual clutch transmission, which can be driver selected to shift at race car-like speeds. All 2021 Nissan GT-Rs are built on an exclusive Premium Midship platform, which enables the use of the unique independent rear transaxle ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system.

Along with the 2021 GT-R Premium’s dynamic exterior styling, the interior includes a front seat designed for enhanced comfort and holding performance, standard leather appointments and NissanConnect®, NissanConnect® Services powered by SiriusXM® (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately), Nissan Navigation System and Apple CarPlay®.

The 2021 GT-R NISMO stands apart from the GT-R Premium model with carbon fiber components found throughout the car, including the front and rear bumpers, front fenders, hood, roof, side sill covers, trunk and rear spoiler.

The GT-R NISMO’s VR38DETT 3.8-liter twin turbo V6 remains the heart of the GT-R’s drivetrain and is rated at 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque2. Each is handcrafted by its own takumi technician. The GT-R NISMO features an exclusive turbocharger design – direct from the GT-R GT3 race car - with a modified turbine shape and fewer blades (than pre-2020 models).

The car’s suspension tuning refines cornering stability, with enhanced yaw rate response and smoother ride quality. The steering features greater linearity and precision than ever, requiring minimal corrections at track speeds of up to 186 mph. The absolute performance theme is also fittingly reflected by the carbon ceramic brake system. The combination of the Brembo carbon ceramic rotors — 16.1 inches up front and 15.3 at the rear — and Brembo calipers significantly improve reaction time, durability and overall stopping performance (versus pre-2020 models).

Inside the cabin, unique to GT-R NISMO are heated, reclining leather-appointed Recaro® seats with red synthetic suede inserts. These ergonomically sculpted seats are designed to focus on holding the shoulder blades and lower body points, giving the driver a better sense of car and body as one.

Also unique to the interior of the GT-R NISMO are an Alcantara®-appointed steering wheel, leather-wrapped shift knob with red accents, and the iconic NISMO red tachometer.

For full information on the lineup of 2021 Nissan GT-R models, please see NissanNews.com .

MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and $1,695 USD destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. 93 octane gasoline required.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea1274fd-11ed-4e90-ac30-59df5b340b39