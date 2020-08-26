New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile financial services: case studies and analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949249/?utm_source=GNW
This report analyses the different strategies adopted by telecoms operators for their mobile financial services. It provides an overview of the services offered by operators and assesses usage, transactions and revenue, partnerships and user interface. It also provides recommendations for mobile operators.
This report answers the following questions.
Company coverage
The following companies and services are featured in the case studies.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949249/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: