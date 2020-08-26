New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile financial services: case studies and analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949249/?utm_source=GNW





This report analyses the different strategies adopted by telecoms operators for their mobile financial services. It provides an overview of the services offered by operators and assesses usage, transactions and revenue, partnerships and user interface. It also provides recommendations for mobile operators.





This report answers the following questions.





What are the different approaches adopted by mobile operators for their mobile financial services?

What are the different types of services and features that can be offered?

What are some of the best practices in terms of registration, user interfaces, cash-in and cash-out options, payment options and partner ecosystems?

What is the impact of mobile financial services on revenue and other aspects of operators’ performance?

Company coverage





The following companies and services are featured in the case studies.





Airtel Money (various countries in Africa)





AIS Rabbit Line Pay (Thailand)





Axiata Boost (Malaysia)





Globe GCash (Philippines)





MTN MoMo (various countries in Africa)





Orange Money (various countries in Africa)





Orange Bank (various countries in Europe)





Safaricom M-Pesa (Kenya)





STC Pay (Saudi Arabia)





Turkcell Paycell (Turkey)







