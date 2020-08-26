TAMPA, FL, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support for the world’s most critical industries, has launched a series of expert-authored courses designed to help school staff assist students suffering from effects of trauma. These resources are especially significant now as students return to school and other forms of learning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trauma arises from personal experience and can affect a student’s cognitive ability - at times limiting rational thought, problem solving, and other complex thinking skills often required in school - thereby limiting their academic potential. Available through its Exceptional Child Online Professional Development System, Vector’s trauma-based course series helps school staff recognize the signs of trauma and adverse childhood experiences so they can help students suffering from various effects.

“Trauma is a widespread health concern for schools around the country. With students struggling to cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to help educators and school staff recognize signs of trauma so that they can help those suffering,” said Alex Berry, Executive Vice President of Vector Solutions. “This critical trauma awareness series provides valuable expert-authored content to help educators better understand and assist students affected by trauma so that they can reach their full academic potential in a safe and trusting environment.”

The courses available in Vector’s K-12 trauma-based series include Trauma Awareness, Trauma-Informed Practices, and Secondary Trauma Awareness. The first two courses are authored by Dr. Tara Kfoury, an independent educational and mental health consultant who focuses her research on creating and teaching critical social, behavioral, and mental health initiatives and strategies. The third course is authored by Dr. Kellie Gray-Smith, a Licensed Specialist in School Psychology (LSSP) and Licensed Psychologist, serving public school systems.

Trauma Awareness Course

This course is designed to help school staff recognize the signs of trauma so they can help those students suffering from its effects. Topics include:

The main sources of trauma in school-age children

The categories of abusive behavior

The effects of neglect and household challenges

Trauma signs and symptoms

Risk factors and the impact on future development

Trauma-Informed Practices Course

This course helps school staff recognize the signs of trauma and employ trauma-informed practices to assist students suffering from the effects of adverse childhood experiences. Topics covered include:

Findings on trauma and its effect on children

Negative life events that contribute to trauma in school-age children

Trauma signs and symptoms

Effective trauma-informed practices

Secondary Trauma Awareness Course

This course will examine secondary trauma, a byproduct of trauma that affects the caregivers - including teachers, counselors, and other school staff - who help the primary victim process their experiences. Topics include:

Examining how secondary trauma impacts the brain

Identifying signs and symptoms of secondary trauma

Determining strategies for supporting school staff members who are dealing with secondary trauma

To schedule a demo or learn more about these trauma awareness courses, visit www.exceptionalchild.com/new-trauma-courses. A recorded Trauma-Informed Practices webinar with author Dr. Tara Kfoury is also available for free download at www.exceptionalchild.com/trauma-webinar.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT, and education industries. Its brands, including RedVector, Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 420 subject matter experts and reaches more than 13 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

