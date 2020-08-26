The World Stablecoin Summit will feature the likes of TrustToken, BRZ, DigitalBits, QCAD, CBRL, Blockgeeks, Consensus Lab and countless others. VirgoX, a stablecoin-focused digital asset exchange, and Global Digital Assets (GDA Capital), a leading blockchain capital markets firm, will head the conference as the founding members of the association.

GENEVA,Switzerland , Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GENEVA, August 26, 2020 The World Stablecoin Association (WSA) will host the first- ever World Stablecoin Summit on Thursday, August 27, 2020, streamed live on Zoom, Youtube, and within the Crypto Convention Center in Decentraland . Decentraland is an interactive virtual reality where users can explore booths and speaking halls, presenting an opportunity to foster community engagement and interaction for top blockchain projects during these unprecedented times.

The World Stablecoin Summit will feature the likes of TrustToken , BRZ , DigitalBits , QCAD , CBRL , Blockgeeks , Consensus Lab and countless others. VirgoX, a stablecoin-focused digital asset exchange, and Global Digital Assets (GDA Capital), a leading blockchain capital markets firm, will head the conference as the founding members of the association.

The WSA, an independent, not-for-profit organization, unites business leaders, enterprises, community builders, and regulators internationally. As a community, the WSA promotes the global development of stablecoins and actively engages in the advocacy of digital currencies. Furthermore, several influential blockchain media and communities, such as Blockchain Club , Mars Finance and Jinse Finance , have a strong desire to curate and deliver stablecoin trends with the WSA. Membership will be open to enterprises, government agencies and other active companies, adding value to and advocating for stablecoins.

“One of the major factors limiting cryptocurrency adoption today is a lack of stability,” said Rajiv Naidoo, Head of Research & Community at the XDB Foundation. “Stablecoins represent an opportunity to take all the benefits of blockchain technology and combine them with the stability necessary to consistently value goods and services, make repeat payments, and just generally transact in an effective manner.”

“We are on the cusp of disruptive innovation within the stablecoin sector,” said Adam Cai, CEO at VirgoX. “Stablecoins have only begun to demonstrate their utility. With a total market cap exceeding $10 billion, the applications of stablecoins are ever expanding. Alongside the WSA, the ecosystem will grow significantly over the coming year. “

The use and demand for stablecoins has grown exponentially over the past few years, with an increase in on-chain stablecoin activity of 800% in the last 12 months alone, totaling $290 billion in transactions, according to TokenAnalyst .

The WSA champions four pillars: policy analysis, education, partnerships and advocacy. The policy analysis committee will join forces with other research institutions, think tanks and associations to analyze the global regulatory and economic landscape of stablecoins. The education committee will publish educational material and arrange meetups and conferences including an annual World Stablecoin Summit each year. The partnerships committee will leverage relationships across industry verticals to support members in forming meaningful global alliances and the advocacy committee will act as the voice of the stablecoin industry and represent stablecoin projects and other industry vertices to accelerate the stablecoin policy-making process.

The World Stablecoin Summit is the largest gathering of stablecoin projects hosted by the World Stablecoin Association, open to all disruptive companies, investors and advocates of the stablecoin community to discuss mainstream adoption, governance and policy and how stablecoins will impact modern finance, economics and global culture.

