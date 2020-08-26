New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Operator approaches to unified communications: ten case studies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949250/?utm_source=GNW

It outlines key measures including the range of services offered, vendor partnerships and professional services support, and highlights how operators are seeking to differentiate their services.





This report answers the following questions.





How do operators typically approach UC?

Which vendor partners do they use?

How do approaches and solutions vary according to the type of operator and market segment?

What are the key differentiators that operators use in this market?

Company coverage





The following companies are featured in case studies.





Colt

Comcast

Fastweb

Macquarie Telecom

Orange

Tata Communications

Telefónica

Verizon

Vocus

Windstream



