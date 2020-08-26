New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Slaughtering Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799625/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.1% over the period 2020-2027. Semi-automated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fully Automated segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Slaughtering Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Slaughtering Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Slaughtering Equipment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Slaughtering Equipment Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Slaughtering Equipment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Semi-automated (Automation) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Semi-automated (Automation) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Semi-automated (Automation) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Fully Automated (Automation) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Fully Automated (Automation) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Fully Automated (Automation) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Poultry (Livestock) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Poultry (Livestock) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Poultry (Livestock) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Swine (Livestock) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Swine (Livestock) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Swine (Livestock) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Bovine (Livestock) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Bovine (Livestock) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Bovine (Livestock) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Seafood (Livestock) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Seafood (Livestock) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Seafood (Livestock) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Other Livestocks (Livestock) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Other Livestocks (Livestock) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Other Livestocks (Livestock) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Slaughtering Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Slaughtering Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Automation: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Slaughtering Equipment Market in the United States by
Automation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Slaughtering Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Slaughtering Equipment Market in the United States by
Livestock: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Slaughtering Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Automation: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market
Review by Automation in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Automation for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Slaughtering Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market
Review by Livestock in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Livestock for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Slaughtering Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Automation
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Automation for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Slaughtering Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Market for Slaughtering Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Livestock for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Slaughtering Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Slaughtering Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Automation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Automation: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Slaughtering Equipment Market by Automation:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Slaughtering Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Livestock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Slaughtering Equipment Market by Livestock:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Slaughtering Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Slaughtering Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Slaughtering Equipment Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Slaughtering Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Automation: 2020-2027
Table 53: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Million by Automation: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Slaughtering Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020-2027
Table 56: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Million by Livestock: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Slaughtering Equipment Market in France by
Automation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Automation: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Slaughtering Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Slaughtering Equipment Market in France by Livestock:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Slaughtering Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Automation
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Automation: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Slaughtering Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Slaughtering Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Slaughtering Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Automation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Automation: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Slaughtering Equipment Market by Automation:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Slaughtering Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Livestock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Slaughtering Equipment Market by Livestock:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Slaughtering Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Automation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Slaughtering Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Automation for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Slaughtering Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Livestock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Slaughtering Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Slaughtering Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Automation: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market Review
by Automation in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Automation for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Slaughtering Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market Review
by Livestock in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Livestock for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Slaughtering Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Automation: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Russia by
Automation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Slaughtering Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Slaughtering Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Russia by Livestock:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Slaughtering Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Slaughtering Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Automation: 2020-2027
Table 95: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Automation: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Slaughtering Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020-2027
Table 98: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Livestock: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Slaughtering Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Automation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Automation: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Livestock: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Automation
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Automation: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Slaughtering Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Automation: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market Review
by Automation in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Slaughtering Equipment Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Automation for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Slaughtering Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market Review
by Livestock in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Slaughtering Equipment Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Livestock for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Slaughtering Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Automation
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Automation: 2012-2019
Table 123: Slaughtering Equipment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Slaughtering Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 126: Slaughtering Equipment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Slaughtering
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Automation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Automation for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Slaughtering Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Slaughtering
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Livestock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Livestock for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Slaughtering Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Slaughtering Equipment Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Slaughtering Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Slaughtering Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Automation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Automation: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Slaughtering Equipment Market by
Automation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 139: Latin American Slaughtering Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Livestock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Slaughtering Equipment Market by
Livestock: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Slaughtering Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Automation: 2020-2027
Table 143: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Automation: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Slaughtering Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020-2027
Table 146: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Livestock: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Brazil by
Automation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Automation: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Brazil by
Livestock: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Automation
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Automation: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Slaughtering Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Automation: 2020 to
2027
Table 161: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Rest of Latin
America by Automation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Slaughtering Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Slaughtering Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020 to
2027
Table 164: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Rest of Latin
America by Livestock: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Slaughtering Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Slaughtering Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 167: Slaughtering Equipment Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Slaughtering Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Automation: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: The Middle East Slaughtering Equipment Historic
Market by Automation in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Slaughtering Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Automation for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Slaughtering Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020 to
2027
Table 173: The Middle East Slaughtering Equipment Historic
Market by Livestock in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Slaughtering Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Livestock for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Slaughtering Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Automation
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Automation for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Slaughtering Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Market for Slaughtering Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Livestock for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Slaughtering Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Slaughtering Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Automation: 2020-2027
Table 182: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Israel in US$
Million by Automation: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Slaughtering Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020-2027
Table 185: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Israel in US$
Million by Livestock: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Slaughtering Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Automation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Automation: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Slaughtering Equipment Market by
Automation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Slaughtering Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Livestock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Slaughtering Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Slaughtering Equipment Market by
Livestock: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Slaughtering Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Automation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Slaughtering Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Automation: 2012-2019
Table 195: Slaughtering Equipment Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Slaughtering Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Livestock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Slaughtering Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 198: Slaughtering Equipment Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Automation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Slaughtering Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Automation: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Slaughtering Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Livestock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Slaughtering Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Slaughtering Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Slaughtering Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Automation: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Africa by
Automation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Automation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Slaughtering Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Slaughtering Equipment Market in Africa by
Livestock: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Slaughtering Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
