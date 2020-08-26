New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Developed Asia–Pacific telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2020–2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05182802/?utm_source=GNW
The revenue from the mobile segment will be affected by competitive pressure, but widespread 5G adoption will limit ASPU decline.

This report and associated data annex provide:

  • a 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for DVAP, as a whole and for seven key countries
  • an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries
  • an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison
  • a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.

Coverage

Geographical coverage
Region modelled

  • Developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP)

Countries modelled individually

  • Australia
  • Hong Kong
  • Japan
  • New Zealand
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan

 
Key performance indicators

Connections


Mobile

  • Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
  • Prepaid, contract
  • 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
  • Smartphone,
    non-smartphone

Fixed

  • Voice, broadband
  • Narrowband voice, VoBB
  • DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other

Pay TV

Traffic


Fixed and mobile

  • Outgoing voice minutes, MoU

Mobile data traffic

Revenue/ARPU/ASPU


Mobile

  • Service, retail, wholesale
  • Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
  • Handset voice, messaging, data
  • Prepaid, contract
  • 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Fixed

  • Service, retail, wholesale
  • Voice, broadband, dedicated connections
  • DSL, FTTP/B, cable, FWA, 5G, other

ICT services


Pay TV


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05182802/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001