The revenue from the mobile segment will be affected by competitive pressure, but widespread 5G adoption will limit ASPU decline.





This report and associated data annex provide:

a 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for DVAP, as a whole and for seven key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.

Coverage

Geographical coverage

Region modelled





Developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP)

Countries modelled individually





Australia

Hong Kong

Japan

New Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan



Key performance indicators



Connections





Mobile





Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone,

non-smartphone

Fixed





Voice, broadband

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other

Pay TV





Traffic





Fixed and mobile





Outgoing voice minutes, MoU

Mobile data traffic



Revenue/ARPU/ASPU





Mobile





Service, retail, wholesale

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Handset voice, messaging, data

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Fixed





Service, retail, wholesale

Voice, broadband, dedicated connections

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, FWA, 5G, other

ICT services





Pay TV







