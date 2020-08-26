ALTADENA, California, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Smart Ambulance Market is projected to grow owing to increasing integration of IoT with healthcare services and devices, and shifting focus of emergency medical services from manual to automatic systems.
Major players involved in supporting the smart ambulance systems include: Salesforce, Huawei Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Google Inc., Honeywell International, Koninklijke Philips NV, Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IT Ambulance, Wipro Ltd, AT&T Inc., Microtronics Technology, Softec Technology, Ferno, Byron, O2/Telefonica, Ajeevi, Samsung, Visionable, Array, Particle 2020 Inc., O&H Vehicle Technology, Excelerate Technology, and Olemdo Special vehicles among others.
Browse 129 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 179 Pages @: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-smart-ambulance-market-2195
Browse the report @: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-smart-ambulance-market-2195
Contact: Yash Jain
Email: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone: +16026667238
Global Market Estimates
Mumbai, INDIA
GME_18x18.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: