ALTADENA, California, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Smart Ambulance Market is projected to grow owing to increasing integration of IoT with healthcare services and devices, and shifting focus of emergency medical services from manual to automatic systems.



Major players involved in supporting the smart ambulance systems include: Salesforce, Huawei Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Google Inc., Honeywell International, Koninklijke Philips NV, Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IT Ambulance, Wipro Ltd, AT&T Inc., Microtronics Technology, Softec Technology, Ferno, Byron, O2/Telefonica, Ajeevi, Samsung, Visionable, Array, Particle 2020 Inc., O&H Vehicle Technology, Excelerate Technology, and Olemdo Special vehicles among others.

Component Outlook (USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Ambulance GPS Tracking System Ambulance Real-time Diagnosis System Intelligent Traffic Controlling System GSM System Sensor Patient Monitoring Sensors/Vital Sign Monitors Biometric Sensors Buzzer/Alarm System Communication Devices Proctoring Devices/ LCD Displays Monitors Tablets & Mobiles Smart Stretcher Data Base Applications/ User Interface Micro Controller ADC Amplifier



Type of Services Outlook (USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance Services



Application Outlook (USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Transportation Equipment Burn Care Equipment Diagnostic and Infection Control Equipment Blood and Haemorrhage Control Equipment Cardiac Equipment Respiratory and Hypothermia Equipment Other Applications



Type of Ambulance Vehicle Outlook (USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Van Ambulance Car Ambulance Other Vehicle Type



End User Outlook (USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Hospitals Emergency Care Centres Other End Users



Regional Outlook (USD Million, 2020 - 2026) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC Central & South America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



