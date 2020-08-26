New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Emerging Asia–Pacific telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2020–2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05208433/?utm_source=GNW

In this report, we examine key trends and drivers, and provide comprehensive telecoms market forecasts for the region and for 13 individually modelled countries.



This report provides:

a 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for the EMAP region as a whole and for 13 key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison

a summary of results and key implications for mobile and fixed operators.

Coverage



Geographical coverage



Region modelled





Emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP)

Countries modelled individually





Bangladesh

Cambodia

China

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Myanmar

Nepal

Pakistan

Philippines

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Vietnam

Key performance indicators



Connections





Mobile





Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone,

non-smartphone

Fixed





Voice, broadband

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, FWA, 5G, other

Pay TV





Fixed and mobile voice traffic





Outgoing minutes, MoU

Mobile data traffic

Revenue/ARPU/ASPU





Mobile





Service, retail, wholesale

Prepaid, contract

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Handset voice, messaging, data

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Fixed





Service, retail, wholesale

Voice, broadband, dedicated connections

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, FWA, other

ICT services





Pay TV







