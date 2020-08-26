New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Emerging Asia–Pacific telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2020–2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05208433/?utm_source=GNW
In this report, we examine key trends and drivers, and provide comprehensive telecoms market forecasts for the region and for 13 individually modelled countries.

This report provides:

  • a 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for the EMAP region as a whole and for 13 key countries
  • an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries
  • an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison
  • a summary of results and key implications for mobile and fixed operators.

Coverage

Geographical coverage

Region modelled

  • Emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP)

Countries modelled individually

  • Bangladesh
  • Cambodia
  • China
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Myanmar
  • Nepal
  • Pakistan
  • Philippines
  • Sri Lanka
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam

Key performance indicators

Connections


Mobile

  • Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
  • Prepaid, contract
  • 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
  • Smartphone,
    non-smartphone

Fixed

  • Voice, broadband 
  • Narrowband voice, VoBB
  • DSL, FTTP/B, cable, FWA, 5G, other

Pay TV


Fixed and mobile voice traffic

  • Outgoing minutes, MoU
  • Mobile data traffic

Revenue/ARPU/ASPU


Mobile

  • Service, retail, wholesale
  • Prepaid, contract
  • Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
  • Handset voice, messaging, data
  • 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Fixed

  • Service, retail, wholesale
  • Voice, broadband, dedicated connections
  • DSL, FTTP/B, cable, FWA, other

ICT services


Pay TV


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05208433/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001