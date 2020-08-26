New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Emerging Asia–Pacific telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2020–2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05208433/?utm_source=GNW
In this report, we examine key trends and drivers, and provide comprehensive telecoms market forecasts for the region and for 13 individually modelled countries.
This report provides:
Coverage
Geographical coverage
Region modelled
Countries modelled individually
Key performance indicators
Connections
Mobile
Fixed
Pay TV
Fixed and mobile voice traffic
Revenue/ARPU/ASPU
Mobile
Fixed
ICT services
Pay TV
