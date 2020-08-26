Glenwood Spring, CO, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenwood Springs, the historic, hot springs town is awarding $100 in Glenwood Gold certificates to the first 1000 people who book a qualifying stay in Glenwood Springs. This popular program launched during COVID-19 has been extended through November 30th, 2020. Glenwood Gold community currency can be spent at participating hotels, attractions, restaurants, and shops in Glenwood Springs.

Visitors who stay in Glenwood Springs through November 30th may be eligible to receive $100 in a new community currency. Glenwood Gold is a year-round “buy local” stimulus program introduced by the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. The certificates work like cash when redeemed, and the program reimburses participating businesses 100 percent of the face value of the currency. The list of participating businesses continues to grow, but already includes a great mix of restaurants, shops and attractions.

“Following the reopening of Glenwood Springs’ major attractions, the Glenwood Springs tourism promotion board decided that this gift was the right move, not only to support our local tourism-dependent businesses, but also to reward our dedicated visitor base. Now that the Grizzly Creek Fire is mostly contained and I-70 has reopened, it’s more important than ever to stimulate our local economy. The program was initially awarding the first 500 eligible visitors, but due to great feedback and a generous match from Garfield County we are able to now award 1000 welcome gifts and extend the program through the end of November,” said Lisa Langer, director of tourism promotion for Visit Glenwood Springs, the tourism department of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.

How can potential visitors qualify?

The first 1,000 people who book a qualifying stay in Glenwood Springs and fill out the online contact form will receive $100 in Glenwood Gold community currency to pick up upon arrival in Glenwood Springs. To be eligible, the booking must fulfill the following criteria:

Direct book a minimum 2-Night stay at a Glenwood Springs lodging property, arriving Sunday through Thursday from July 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020. Booking through a 3rd party website, such as Booking.com does not qualify.

Langer pointed out that to help keep the community open and safe, face coverings are currently required in downtown Glenwood Springs, within businesses and at restaurants before seated. She recommends advanced reservations for some attractions and activities as social distancing protocols have reduced capacities.

“We are excited to welcome visitors back to Glenwood Springs for a second time this year and encourage autumn getaways with these special gifts,” Langer said.

About Glenwood Springs

The Land of Water, where world-famous hot springs meet year-round outdoor adventures. For more information and to plan a trip: visitglenwood.com .

Glenwood Springs is located 160 miles (257 kilometers) west of Denver on I-70. An online media room is available at visitglenwood.com/media .

Photos and B-roll video footage available upon request linked in the media room.

Attachments

Lisa Langer Visit Glenwood Springs 970-230-9035 lisa@visitglenwood.com