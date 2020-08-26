MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today reminded mortgage servicers of its disaster relief policies for homeowners as Hurricane Laura makes landfall and amid the wildfires threatening parts of California. Freddie Mac's disaster relief options are available to homeowners whose homes or places of employment are located in presidentially-declared Major Disaster Areas where federal individual-assistance programs are made available to affected individuals and households.
“The immediate priority is for residents to get safely out of harm’s way,” said Bill Maguire, Freddie Mac’s Vice President of Single-Family Servicing Management. “Once out of harm’s way, we strongly encourage homeowners whose homes or places of employment are impacted to call their mortgage servicer—the company they send their monthly mortgage payments to— so they can learn about available relief options. Working with our servicers, we stand ready to ensure mortgage relief is made available to homeowners affected by these natural disasters.”
Mortgage servicers may immediately leverage Freddie Mac’s short-term forbearance programs to provide mortgage relief to homeowners that have been affected by the natural disasters. Affected homeowners currently on a COVID-19 related forbearance or other relief plan should contact their servicer to discuss options.
