﻿LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Garrett Motion, Inc. (NYSE: GTX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into alleged violations of securities laws, and may file a lawsuit on behalf of investors.

Garrett Motion Inc. operates as an automobile technology provider. The Company offers turbocharging, electric boosting, and automotive software solutions. Garrett Motion serves customers worldwide.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company misled investors regarding the Company’s balance sheet risks, specifically the Company’s liabilities and exposure to certain claims by Honeywell. On August 26, 2020, the Company disclosed, “Garrett's leveraged capital structure poses significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility and may impair its ability to gain or hold market share in the highly competitive automotive supply market, thereby putting Garrett at a meaningful disadvantage relative to its peers.”

On this news, the Company's share price fell significantly, causing economic harm to investors.

