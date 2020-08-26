New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799611/?utm_source=GNW
Stringent and punitive regulations are also driving the safety first motto among companies. Hefty fines and reputational damage are the two major consequences of neglecting mandated safety requirements. In the United States, non-conformance to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) can cost companies` upto US$12,934 per violation. Conformance to regulations will therefore result in lower risk of facing lawsuits, legal fees and worker compensation and settlement payouts. Safety is also gaining prominence as smart factories increasingly become common. Automated production plants and warehouses pose higher safety risks for workers with several reported accidents involving overhead crane and/or moving forklift. Although not hyped like other industry 4.0 technologies, connected safety is quietly taking center stage in modern smart factories. Reducing safety management-related costs is key for achieving competitive advantage for companies.
Against this backdrop, audible and visual signaling devices are witnessing healthy demand. The importance of digital signage based safety solutions cannot be undermined in noisy work environments where verbal communication is impossible. Visual signaling devices are part of the digital signage systems that provide visual notifications and alerts to workers of impending dangers such as glitches in the assembly line; dangerous equipment failure; approaching automated industries vehicles, conveyors etc. Inattention to moving and operating machines is a key reason for workplace related accidents and over 60% of accidents can be reduced with appropriate signaling devices. They provide additional sensory information that allows workers to avoid unexpected incidents like falling objects, mobile machinery and other moving objects. A key trend in the market is the growing preference for audible visual signals that combine sound and light in one convenient multi-purpose unit. Types of visual signaling devices include signaling platforms, LED beacons, strobe and warning lights that are vital for process control plants for safety and emergency evacuation. The two types of strobe beacons include Gas beacons and LED strobe beacons. Gas strobe beacons comprise xenon flash lamp and halogen varieties. Light signaling systems are popular in noisy workplace environment, while explosion proof amplified speakers are preferred for equipment malfunction alerts and fire alarms. The United States, Europe and the Middle East represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 60.2% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period supported by the many reforms legislated by the Chinese government of late to regulate and govern employers and the working conditions of the employees.
