Stringent and punitive regulations are also driving the safety first motto among companies. Hefty fines and reputational damage are the two major consequences of neglecting mandated safety requirements. In the United States, non-conformance to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) can cost companies` upto US$12,934 per violation. Conformance to regulations will therefore result in lower risk of facing lawsuits, legal fees and worker compensation and settlement payouts. Safety is also gaining prominence as smart factories increasingly become common. Automated production plants and warehouses pose higher safety risks for workers with several reported accidents involving overhead crane and/or moving forklift. Although not hyped like other industry 4.0 technologies, connected safety is quietly taking center stage in modern smart factories. Reducing safety management-related costs is key for achieving competitive advantage for companies.



Against this backdrop, audible and visual signaling devices are witnessing healthy demand. The importance of digital signage based safety solutions cannot be undermined in noisy work environments where verbal communication is impossible. Visual signaling devices are part of the digital signage systems that provide visual notifications and alerts to workers of impending dangers such as glitches in the assembly line; dangerous equipment failure; approaching automated industries vehicles, conveyors etc. Inattention to moving and operating machines is a key reason for workplace related accidents and over 60% of accidents can be reduced with appropriate signaling devices. They provide additional sensory information that allows workers to avoid unexpected incidents like falling objects, mobile machinery and other moving objects. A key trend in the market is the growing preference for audible visual signals that combine sound and light in one convenient multi-purpose unit. Types of visual signaling devices include signaling platforms, LED beacons, strobe and warning lights that are vital for process control plants for safety and emergency evacuation. The two types of strobe beacons include Gas beacons and LED strobe beacons. Gas strobe beacons comprise xenon flash lamp and halogen varieties. Light signaling systems are popular in noisy workplace environment, while explosion proof amplified speakers are preferred for equipment malfunction alerts and fire alarms. The United States, Europe and the Middle East represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 60.2% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period supported by the many reforms legislated by the Chinese government of late to regulate and govern employers and the working conditions of the employees.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Safety at Work Place Throws the Focus on Audible and Visual

Signaling Devices

An Introduction to Audible & Visual Signaling Devices

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices: Current Market Scenario and

Outlook

Developing Regions Emerge as Core Markets for AV Signaling Devices

Revenue Contribution of Developed Regions Remains High

Product Segment Analysis

Strobe Beacons Dominate the Market

Lighting Systems: Another Major Product Category

Bells & Horns Remain Sought After Industrial Safety Tools

Growing Importance of Fire Alarms

Economic Scenario and its Influence on AV Signaling Devices Market

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017

through 2020

Global Competitor Market Shares

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB (Switzerland)

Auer Signal GmbH (Austria)

E2S Warning Signals (USA)

Eaton Corporation (USA)

Edwards Company, Inc. (USA)

Federal Signal Corporation (USA)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Moflash Signalling Ltd. (UK)

NHP Electric Engineering Products Pty Ltd. (Australia)

PATLITE Corporation (USA)

Pfannenberg Group Holding GmbH (Germany)

Potter Electric Signal Company LLC (USA)

R.STAHL AG (Germany)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Sirena S.p.A. (Italy)

Tomar Electronics, Inc. (USA)

WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for AV Signaling Devices

High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed

Emphasis on Audible and Visual Signaling Devices: Breakdown of

Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousand) in the World by

Region

Growing Emphasis on Industrial Safety Creates Fertile

Environment for Growth of Audible & Visual Signaling Devices

Market

Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth

Market Stands to Gain from Rapidly Evolving Role of Industry 4

.0 and ?Smart Factory? in the Global Industrial Landscape

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies (2020E): Global Market Size:

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines

Global Manufacturing CAPEX Spending (In US$ Million) by Sector

for the Period 2016-2018

Industrial IoT Gives Impetus to Market Expansion

Oil & Gas Sector: Major Consumer of AV Signaling Devices

Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing Demand for Oil

Bodes Well for Market Expansion: Global Crude Oil Production

(in Mt) by Region for the Years 2014, 2016 and 2018

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type

of Company for the Period 2017-2019

North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of

Company (2017-2019)

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Enterprises Rely on AV Signaling

Devices to Ensure Workplace Safety

AV Signaling Devices Gain Traction in Food & Beverage Facilities

Product Innovations & Improvements

Growth in LED Lighting Solutions to Propel the Market for AV

Signaling Devices

Flourishing E-Commerce Sector to Drive Growth Opportunities

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

