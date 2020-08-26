SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes experienced mediator and arbitrator John S. Adler to its roster of neutrals. Adler will be based in the San Diego office and is available for mediations and arbitrations nationwide.



“John is a tried-and-true mediator and arbitrator, and his resume speaks volumes. He has an in-depth knowledge of plaintiff- and defense-side issues, which helps endear him to all parties in mediation,” said Mark Kaufman, Executive Vice President of Market Development with Judicate West. “John’s extensive work as a trial lawyer and background in arbitration bode well for his continued success in the dispute resolution arena, and he boasts a sterling reputation for his class, compassion and demeanor. We are thrilled to have him on our team.”

With more than 40 years of legal experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants, Adler has handled and has taken to trial numerous employment law cases, wage and hour class actions, Private Attorney General Act (PAGA) actions, contract, business tort and personal injury matters. He has represented hundreds of individual plaintiffs, as well as Fortune 100 companies, labor unions, public employers and non-profits, and he has financially and factually evaluated more than 1,000 plaintiffs’ claims. Adler spent more than 20 years as a first-chair plaintiffs’ attorney achieving multimillion-dollar trial victories at his own law firm at the Law Offices of John S. Adler, A.P.C. before joining Littler Mendelson P.C. in 2004.

Adler has served more than three decades as an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association, and he was chosen to serve as arbitrator in a dispute involving U.S. Olympic Team selection matters. In 2018, he founded his own firm, Adler Mediation/ADR. Additionally, he spent 10 years in the California Army National Guard, serving the last three years as a JAG Officer and Military Judge. Adler has been a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) since 2001. He has been ranked on the Best Lawyers in America list in the Employment Law category every year since 2013, and he has been listed in San Diego Super Lawyers since 2015.

Adler earned his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law (1974), where he thereafter was an Adjunct Professor of Law, teaching courses on employment litigation and sports law for 20 years. He received his M.A. in education from New York University (1971) and his M.A. (1969) and B.A. (1968) in political science from Case Western Reserve University. Adler received mediation training at the Pepperdine University School of Law, Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution (2017).

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.