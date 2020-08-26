New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Beta-Thalassemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932727/?utm_source=GNW





The Beta-thalassemia market report provides analysis regarding current treatment practices, emerging drugs like Zynteglo, PTG-300, ACE-011 market share of the individual therapies, and historical, current and forecasted RIE market size from 2017 to 2030, segmented by six major markets.



The report also covers current Beta-thalassemia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Geography Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)



Study Period: 2017–2030



Beta-thalassemia – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



Overview



Beta-thalassemia s (low beta-globin) are due to mutations in the HBB gene on chromosome 11, also inherited in an autosomal, recessive fashion. The severity of the disease depends on the nature of the mutation and on the presence of mutations in one or both alleles. A wide variety of different mutations (>200) have been documented that affect the Beta-globin gene, for which patients may be either homozygous or heterozygous. Phenotypic effects, therefore, range widely from slight impairment to the complete inhibition of Beta-globin chain synthesis.



Treatment



The thalassemia spectrum is clinically divided into two main categories based on the patient’s need for blood transfusion, namely transfusion-dependent thalassemia (TDT) and non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia (NTDT). The establishment of optimal transfusion programs and the application of aggressive iron chelation therapy (ICT) supported by advancements in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) have led to an increase in the life expectancy of thalassemia patients.



This chapter covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available for the treatment of Beta-thalassemia. It also provides the country-wise Beta-thalassemia treatment guidelines across the United States and Europe.

Beta-thalassemia market report gives a thorough understanding of the disease by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, types, grading, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides RIE treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines in the US, and Europe.



Epidemiology



The Beta-thalassemia epidemiology chapters provide insights about historical and current Beta-thalassemia patient pool and forecasted trend for every six major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. Beta-thalassemia epidemiology is segmented by the total prevalent cases of Beta-thalassemia minor, diagnosed prevalence of Beta-thalassemia, diagnosed Beta-thalassemia patients by disease type, complications associated with Beta-thalassemia patients. Besides, the report includes a thorough analysis of all segments.



Endocrine complications and Osteoporosis was found in the majority of patients with Beta-thalassemia



According to the report’s, the total prevalent population of Beta-thalassemia in six major markets was 14,191 in 2017. These cases are expected to increase with a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030).



The total prevalent cases for Beta-thalassemia were highest in Italy, followed by the United States and Germany.



Drug Chapters:



This segment encloses the detailed analysis of the drugs in the Beta-thalassemia pipeline. It also helps to understand the Beta-thalassemia clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements of the included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



The clinical management of Beta-thalassemia generally involves blood transfusions, iron chelation, and treatments to alleviate symptoms of iron overload. Potentially curative treatments include bone marrow transplant in selected patients, and gene therapies that aim to partially, if not fully, correct the disorder. The gene therapy, lentiglobin (Zynteglo), which acts via the transplantation of lentiviral-transduced hematopoietic stem cells with increased production of Beta-globin, was approved for the treatment of TDT in the EU in 2019 but is yet to commercially treat its first patient in Germany.



Market Outlook:

The market size of Beta-thalassemia is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030). Among all the six major markets, the United States accounted for the largest market size. Among EU5 countries, Italy had the largest market size, with USD 77.6 million in 2017, while Spain had the smallest market size of Beta-thalassemia with USD 2.2 million in 2017.



Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs in the Beta-thalassemia market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017–2030. The analysis covers Beta-thalassemia market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sale of each drug.



It helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size. All of which will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Zynteglo (bluebirdbio) and Reblozyl (Acceleron/Celgene) are believed to be the most successful therapy amongst all the other expected drug candidates and shall account for the highest market revenue in the coming years.



Beta-thalassemia: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates and also analyses the key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing, patent details, and emerging therapies, concerning Beta-thalassemia.



Reimbursement Scenario in Beta-thalassemia



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In a report, we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



KOL Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME’s opinion working in Beta-thalassemia domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. It will support the clients in assessing potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



We have performed the competitive and market Intelligence analysis of the Beta-thalassemia Market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. Besides, the inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Report Highlights

• Expected launch of potential therapies will completely alter the market dynamics of Beta-thalassemia in the coming years. Iron chelating agents mainly rule market size of Beta-thalassemia. The upcoming therapies in each segment are estimated to change the market scenario



• Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase II and Phase III), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities



Beta-thalassemia Report Insights

• Patient Population

• Therapeutic Approaches

• Beta-thalassemia Pipeline Analysis

• Beta-thalassemia Market Size and Trends

• Market Opportunities

• Impact of upcoming Therapies



Beta-thalassemia Report Key Strengths

• 11-years Forecast

• 6MM Coverage

• Beta-thalassemia Epidemiology Segmentation

• Key Cross Competition

• Market Size by therapies



• Drugs Uptake



Beta-thalassemia Report Assessment

• Pipeline Product Profiles

• Key Products and Key Players

• Market Drivers and Barriers



Key Questions



Market Insights:

• What was the Beta-thalassemia market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?

• What would be the Beta-thalassemia total market size as well as market size by therapies across the 6MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What are the key findings pertaining to the market across 6MM and which country will have the largest Beta-thalassemia market size during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• At what CAGR, the Beta-thalassemia market is expected to grow in 6MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What would be the Beta-thalassemia market outlook across the 6MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What would be the Beta-thalassemia market growth till 2030, and what will be the resultant market Size in the year 2030?

• How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?



Epidemiology Insights:

• What are the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Beta-thalassemia?

• What is the historical Beta-thalassemia patient pool in six major markets covering the United States and EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and the UK)?

• What would be the forecasted patient pool of Beta-thalassemia in six major markets covering the United States and EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the UK)?

• What will be the growth opportunities in the 6MM concerning the patient population pertaining to Beta-thalassemia?

• Out of all 6MM countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Beta-thalassemia during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• At what CAGR the population is expected to grow in 6MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?



Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies:

• What are the current options for the Beta-thalassemia treatment, along with the approved therapy?

• What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of Beta-thalassemia in the USA and Europe?

• What are the Beta-thalassemia marketed drugs and their MOA, regulatory milestones, product development activities, advantages, disadvantages, safety and efficacy, etc.?

• How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Beta-thalassemia?

• How many therapies are developed by each company for Beta-thalassemia?

• How many are emerging therapies in mid-stage, and late stage of development for Beta-thalassemia treatment?

• What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry–Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Beta-thalassemia therapies?

• What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

• What are the clinical studies going on for Beta-thalassemia and their status?

• What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Beta-thalassemia?

• What is the global historical and forecasted market of Beta-thalassemia?



Which geography accounted for the largest Beta-thalassemia market size?



The United States accounted for the largest Beta-thalassemia market size.



What is forecasted Beta-thalassemia size in 2030?



estimates an increase in Beta-thalassemia Market Size during the study period, 2017–2030



What are the present Beta-thalassemia drivers?



Increasing disease prevalence, advances in genetics, More involvement of pharmaceutical in R&D

What are the Beta-thalassemia market barriers?



Global transfusion burden, continuity of care, Asymptomatic nature of disease



How many companies are developing drugs for Beta-thalassemia?



Currently, more than five companies are developing the drug for Beta-thalassemia



Which are the leading companies in Beta-thalassemia market?



Key Player – bluebird bio, Protagonist Therapeutics, Acceleron Pharma/Celgene Corporation, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Vifor Pharma and others



How is epidemiology segmented for Beta-thalassemia?



Total prevalent cases of Beta-thalassemia minor, the Diagnosed prevalence of Beta-thalassemia, Diagnosed Beta-thalassemia patients by disease type, Complications associated with Beta-thalassemia patients

