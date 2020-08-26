New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shelf-life Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799604/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Microbial Contamination, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rancidity segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $952.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Shelf-life Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$952.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Nutrient Stability Segment to Record 5% CAGR



In the global Nutrient Stability segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$367 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$503.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$704.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agrifood Technology

ALS Ltd.

AsureQuality Ltd.

Bureau Veritas SA

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group PLC

Merieux NutriSciences

Microchem Lab Services (Pty.) Ltd.

Premier Analytical Services

Rj Hill Laboratories Ltd.

SCS Global Services

SGS SA

Symbio Laboratories

Tuv Nord Group

Tuv Sud AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799604/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Shelf-life Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Shelf-life Testing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Shelf-life Testing Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Shelf-life Testing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Microbial Contamination (Parameter) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Microbial Contamination (Parameter) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Microbial Contamination (Parameter) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Rancidity (Parameter) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Rancidity (Parameter) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Rancidity (Parameter) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Nutrient Stability (Parameter) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Nutrient Stability (Parameter) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Nutrient Stability (Parameter) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Organoleptic Properties (Parameter) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Organoleptic Properties (Parameter) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Organoleptic Properties (Parameter) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Parameters (Parameter) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Parameters (Parameter) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Parameters (Parameter) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Meat & meat products (Food Tested) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Meat & meat products (Food Tested) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Meat & meat products (Food Tested) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Packaged food (Food Tested) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Packaged food (Food Tested) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Packaged food (Food Tested) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Dairy & Dairy Products (Food Tested) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Dairy & Dairy Products (Food Tested) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Dairy & Dairy Products (Food Tested) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 28: Processed Food (Food Tested) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Processed Food (Food Tested) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Processed Food (Food Tested) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Food Tested (Food Tested) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Other Food Tested (Food Tested) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Other Food Tested (Food Tested) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Shelf-life Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Parameter: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Shelf-life Testing Market in the United States by

Parameter: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Shelf-life Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Shelf-life Testing Market in the United States by

Food Tested: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Shelf-life Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Parameter: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Review by

Parameter in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Shelf-life Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Parameter for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Review by

Food Tested in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Shelf-life Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Food Tested for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Shelf-life Testing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Parameter for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Shelf-life Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Shelf-life Testing Market Share Analysis by

Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Market for Shelf-life Testing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Shelf-life Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Shelf-life Testing Market Share Analysis by

Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Shelf-life Testing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Parameter for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Parameter: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Shelf-life Testing Market by Parameter:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Shelf-life Testing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Shelf-life Testing Market by Food Tested:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Shelf-life Testing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Shelf-life Testing Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Shelf-life Testing Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Shelf-life Testing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Parameter: 2020-2027



Table 62: Shelf-life Testing Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Parameter: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020-2027



Table 65: Shelf-life Testing Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Food Tested: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Shelf-life Testing Market in France by Parameter:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Parameter: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Shelf-life Testing Market Share Analysis by

Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Shelf-life Testing Market in France by Food Tested:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: French Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Shelf-life Testing Market Share Analysis by

Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Shelf-life Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Parameter: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Shelf-life Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 78: German Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Shelf-life Testing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Parameter for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Parameter: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Shelf-life Testing Market by Parameter:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Shelf-life Testing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Shelf-life Testing Market by Food Tested:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Shelf-life Testing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Parameter for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Shelf-life Testing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Shelf-life Testing Market Share

Analysis by Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Shelf-life Testing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Shelf-life Testing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 90: United Kingdom Shelf-life Testing Market Share

Analysis by Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Parameter: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Review by

Parameter in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Shelf-life Testing Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Parameter for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Spanish Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Review by

Food Tested in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Shelf-life Testing Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Food Tested for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Parameter: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Shelf-life Testing Market in Russia by Parameter:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Shelf-life Testing Market in Russia by Food Tested:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Russian Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Parameter: 2020-2027



Table 104: Shelf-life Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Parameter: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Shelf-life Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020-2027



Table 107: Shelf-life Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Food Tested: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Shelf-life Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Shelf-life Testing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Shelf-life Testing Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Shelf-life Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by

Parameter: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Shelf-life Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Parameter: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Shelf-life Testing Market Share

Analysis by Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Shelf-life Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Food

Tested: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Shelf-life Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Shelf-life Testing Market Share

Analysis by Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Shelf-life Testing Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Shelf-life Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Shelf-life Testing Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Shelf-life Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 123: Australian Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Parameter: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Review by

Parameter in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Shelf-life Testing Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Parameter for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Indian Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Review by

Food Tested in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 129: Shelf-life Testing Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Food Tested for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Shelf-life Testing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Shelf-life Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter: 2012-2019



Table 132: Shelf-life Testing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Shelf-life Testing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Shelf-life Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 135: Shelf-life Testing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Shelf-life Testing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Parameter for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Shelf-life Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Shelf-life Testing Market Share

Analysis by Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Shelf-life Testing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food

Tested for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Shelf-life Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Shelf-life Testing Market Share

Analysis by Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Shelf-life Testing Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Shelf-life Testing Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Shelf-life Testing Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Shelf-life Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Parameter for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Parameter: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Shelf-life Testing Marketby

Parameter: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 148: Latin American Shelf-life Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Shelf-life Testing Marketby Food

Tested: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Parameter: 2020-2027



Table 152: Shelf-life Testing Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Parameter: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Shelf-life Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020-2027



Table 155: Shelf-life Testing Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Food Tested: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Shelf-life Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Shelf-life Testing Market in Brazil by Parameter:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Shelf-life Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Parameter: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Shelf-life Testing Market Share Analysis

by Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Shelf-life Testing Market in Brazil by Food Tested:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Shelf-life Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Shelf-life Testing Market Share Analysis

by Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Shelf-life Testing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Parameter: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Shelf-life Testing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 168: Mexican Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Shelf-life Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Parameter: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Shelf-life Testing Market in Rest of Latin America

by Parameter: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Shelf-life Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Shelf-life Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020

to 2027



Table 173: Shelf-life Testing Market in Rest of Latin America

by Food Tested: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Latin America Shelf-life Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Shelf-life Testing Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Shelf-life Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Parameter: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Shelf-life Testing Historic Marketby

Parameter in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Shelf-life Testing Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Parameter for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: The Middle East Shelf-life Testing Historic Marketby

Food Tested in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 183: Shelf-life Testing Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Food Tested for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Shelf-life Testing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Parameter for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Shelf-life Testing Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Shelf-life Testing Market Share Analysis by

Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Market for Shelf-life Testing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Shelf-life Testing Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Iranian Shelf-life Testing Market Share Analysis by

Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Parameter: 2020-2027



Table 191: Shelf-life Testing Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Parameter: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020-2027



Table 194: Shelf-life Testing Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Food Tested: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Shelf-life Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Parameter for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Parameter: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Shelf-life Testing Market by

Parameter: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Shelf-life Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period

2020-2027



Table 200: Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Shelf-life Testing Market by Food

Tested: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Shelf-life Testing Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Parameter for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Shelf-life Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter: 2012-2019



Table 204: Shelf-life Testing Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Shelf-life Testing Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Food Tested for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Shelf-life Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 207: Shelf-life Testing Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Shelf-life Testing Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Parameter for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Shelf-life Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Shelf-life Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Shelf-life Testing Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food

Tested for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Shelf-life Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 213: Rest of Middle East Shelf-life Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Parameter: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Shelf-life Testing Market in Africa by Parameter:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Parameter: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Shelf-life Testing Market in Africa by Food Tested:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: African Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799604/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001