BROSSARD, Quebec, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB:DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces that the 2020 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) will be held on September 28th, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at (i) the Corporation’s new head office located at 7005 Taschereau Blvd., Suite 265, Brossard, Quebec and (ii) by virtual means.



Purposes of the Meeting

To receive the annual report of management, the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 and the independent auditor’s report thereon; To elect the directors of the Corporation; To reappoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, LLP, as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix its remuneration; To approve by ordinary resolution the amendment to the Corporation’s existing stock option plan to increase the maximum number of common shares that may be issued pursuant thereto, from 6,000,000 to 9,000,000, as approved by the Board of directors on August 26th, 2020; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Attendance / participation at the Meeting

Due to COVID-19 sanitary measures, the Corporation is strongly recommending all shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting. Only Registered Shareholders (as defined in the Management Information Circular available on www.sedar.com) and duly appointed proxyholders who intend to vote at the Meeting will be able to attend the Meeting in person. Registered Shareholders and Non-registered Holders (as defined in the Management Information Circular available on www.sedar.com) who do not intend to vote at the Meeting are kindly asked to participate via videoconferencing. In all cases, attendees are required to contact us by email at agm2020@diagnos.ca, or by phone at (450) 678-8882 ext. 236, to secure their attendance in person or their remote participation. Remote participants will not be able to vote at the Meeting.



Operating costs reduction

Last April, the Corporation had undertaken a cost-reduction exercise to reduce its fixed operating costs through layoffs and the negotiation of a new lease for its head office. Taking into account government aid programs related to COVID-19, the Corporation's disbursements has been reduced by nearly 50% from the pre-pandemic level.

Stock options grant

The Board has approved a grant totalling 600,000 stock options to one officer of the Corporation. Stock options vest at 50% per year, commencing with the first anniversary of the grant. The exercise price of these options has been established at $0.18 per share. The expiry date to which these options can be exercised has been fixed to August 26, 2025.

Resignation of one director

The Corporation is also announcing that, on August 25, 2020, Mr. François Côté resigned from his position as director and chairman of the board of directors. The board wishes to thank Mr. Côté for his contribution to the development of DIAGNOS.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA’s Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time. CARA complies with local regulations, is FDA cleared for commercialization in the United States of America is Health Canada licensed for commercialization in Canada and is CE marking compliant in Europe.

