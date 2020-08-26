New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932726/?utm_source=GNW





The Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) market report provides analysis regarding current treatment practices, emerging drugs like AK002, potential therapies, market share of the individual therapies, and historical, current and forecasted CIndU market size from 2017 to 2030, segmented by seven major markets.



The report also covers current Chronic Inducible Urticaria treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Geography Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan



Study Period: 2017–2030



Chronic Inducible Urticaria – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



Overview



Urticaria, also known as hives, is a common, mast cell?driven, itchy condition which is characterized by red/pink, swollen whealing of the skin. Chronic Inducible Urticaria is a group of chronic urticarias characterized by the appearance of recurrent wheals, recurrent angioedema or both, as a response to specific triggers.



CIndU includes symptomatic dermographism, cold urticaria, delayed pressure urticaria, solar urticaria, heat urticaria, vibratory angioedema, cholinergic urticaria, contact urticaria and aquagenic urticaria. Two or more different subtypes of urticaria may coexist in any given patient.



Treatment



Management of CIndU typically involves threshold testing and consecutive avoidance of relevant triggers. Where this is not possible or feasible, symptomatic treatment follows a stepwise approach, starting with a standard dose of non-sedating H1-antihistamines. Dosing can be increased up to four-fold, which represents an off-label use because patients with CIndU can benefit from up dosing.



This chapter covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available for the treatment of CIndU. It also provides the country-wise CIndU treatment guidelines across the United States, Europe and Japan.



Chronic Inducible Urticaria market report gives a thorough understanding of the disease by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, types, grading, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides CIndU treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines in the US, Europe, and Japan.



Epidemiology



The Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) epidemiology chapters provide insights about historical and current CIndU patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. CIndU epidemiology is segmented by the diagnosed prevalent cases of CU, diagnosed prevalent cases of CIndU, prevalence of chronic inducible urticaria by types. Besides, the report includes a thorough analysis of all segments.



It has been observed that about 50% cases of CIndU are symptomatic dermographism and 20% each are cold urticaria and cholinergic urticaria; the other 10% are the other forms of CIndU.



According to the report’s, the total prevalent population of CIndU in seven major markets was 652,542 in 2017. These cases are expected to increase with a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030).



Among all the seven major markets, total prevalent cases for Chronic Inducible Urticaria were highest in the United States, followed by Germany and France. Spain accounted for the least number of prevalent cases among the 7MM.



Drug Chapters



This segment encloses the detailed analysis of the drugs in the Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) pipeline. It also helps to understand the CIndU clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements of the included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



The therapeutic goal of CIndU management primarily focusses on achieving complete symptom control, by trigger avoidance, desensitization, blocking the effects of mast cell mediators (non-sedating, second-generation antihistamines), and prevention of mast cell degranulation. Currently, there is no approved therapy for the treatment of CIndU apart from symptomatic management. The pipeline scenario does not represent a particularly close picture with only one major player making major inroads in the largely untapped market to date. AK002 (Antolimab) being developed by Allakos Pharma is the only candidate with the potential to enter the arena during the forecast period and has completed Phase II trials.



Market Outlook

The market size of Chronic Inducible Urticaria(CIndU) is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounted for the largest CIndU market size. Among EU5 countries, Germany had the largest market size, with USD 172 million in 2017, while Spain had the smallest market size of CIndU, with USD 104.5 million in 2017.



Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs in the Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017–2030. The analysis covers CIndU market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sale of each drug.



It helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size. All of which will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



The dynamics of CIndU market is anticipated to experience a positive shift in the coming years owing to the expected launch of AK002 (Allakos) during the forecasted period 2020-2030.



Chronic Inducible Urticaria: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates and also analyses the key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing, patent details, and emerging therapies, concerning chronic inducible urticaria.



KOL Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME’s opinion working in Chronic Inducible Urticaria domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. It will support the clients in assessing potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



We have performed the competitive and market Intelligence analysis of the Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. Besides, the inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Report Highlights

• In the coming years, Chronic Inducible Urticaria market scenario is not expected to alter much across the 7MM due to lack of approved treatment options and a static pipeline. Lack of adequate research and development activities funded by major pharma players is also making an impact on the overall landscape.



• Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities



Chronic Inducible Urticaria Report Insights:

• Patient Population

• Therapeutic Approaches

• Chronic Inducible Urticaria Pipeline Analysis

• Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market Size and Trends

• Market Opportunities

• Impact of upcoming Therapies



Chronic Inducible Urticaria Report Key Strengths:

• 11-years Forecast

• 7MM Coverage

• Chronic Inducible Urticaria Epidemiology Segmentation

• Key Cross Competition

• Market Size by Therapies



• Drugs Uptake



Chronic Inducible Urticaria Report Assessment:

• Pipeline Product Profiles

• Key Products and Key Players

• Market Drivers and Barriers



Key Questions



Market Insights:

• What was the Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?

• What would be the Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) total market size as well as market size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What are the key findings pertaining to the market across 7MM and which country will have the largest Chronic Inducible Urticaria market size during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• At what CAGR, the Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) market is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What would be the Chronic Inducible Urticaria market (CIndU) outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What would be the Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) market growth till 2030, and what will be the resultant market Size in the year 2030?

• How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?



Epidemiology Insights:

• What are the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU)?

• What is the historical Chronic Inducible Urticaria(CIndU) patient pool in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan?

• What would be the forecasted patient pool of Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan?

• What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population pertaining to Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU)?

• Out of all 7MM count CIndUs, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• At what CAGR the population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?



Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies:

• What are the current options for the Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) treatment, along with the approved therapy?

• What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) in the USA, Europe, and Japan?

• What are the Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) marketed drugs and their MOA, regulatory milestones, product development activities, advantages, disadvantages, safety and efficacy, etc.?

• How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU)?

• How many therapies are developed by each company for Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU)?

• How many are emerging therapies in mid-stage, and late stage of development for Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) treatment?

• What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) therapies?

• What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

• What are the clinical studies going on for Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) and their status?

• What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU)?

• What is the global historical and forecasted market of Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU)?



Reasons to buy:

• The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) market

• To understand the future market competition in the Chronic Inducible Urticaria(CIndU) market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers

• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan

• Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors

• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) market

• To understand the future market competition in the Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) market



Which geography accounted for the largest Chronic Inducible Urticaria market size?



The United States accounted for the largest CIndU market size.



What is forecasted Chronic Inducible Urticaria size in 2030?



estimates an increase in CIndU Market Size during the study period, 2017–2030



What are the present Chronic Inducible Urticaria drivers?



Need for curative therapy, Increasing awareness, the Rising prevalence

What are the Chronic Inducible Urticaria market barriers?



Need for biomarkers, Complex pathophysiology, Patient adherence, Need for CIndU specific population studies



How many companies are developing drugs for Chronic Inducible Urticaria?



Currently, only one key pharma player is developing the drug for CIndU.



Which are the leading companies in Chronic Inducible Urticaria market?



Key Player – Allakos Inc.



How is epidemiology segmented for Chronic Inducible Urticaria?



Diagnosed prevalent cases of CU, Diagnosed prevalent cases of CIndU, Prevalence of chronic inducible urticaria by types

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932726/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001