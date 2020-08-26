New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Servo Motors and Drives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799602/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027. Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Drives segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Servo Motors and Drives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 395-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Adtech (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

FANUC Corporation

Kinco Automation India Pvt. Ltd.

Kollmorgen Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799602/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Servo Motors and Drives Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Servo Motors and Drives Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Servo Motors and Drives Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Motors (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Motors (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Motors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Drives (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Drives (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Drives (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Low Voltage (Voltage) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Low Voltage (Voltage) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Low Voltage (Voltage) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Medium Voltage (Voltage) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Medium Voltage (Voltage) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Medium Voltage (Voltage) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use Industry)

Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use Industry) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use Industry)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Semiconductor & Electronics (End-Use Industry) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Semiconductor & Electronics (End-Use Industry)

Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Semiconductor & Electronics (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 22: Food Processing (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Food Processing (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Food Processing (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Packaging (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Packaging (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Packaging (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Servo Motors and Drives Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Servo Motors and Drives Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Servo Motors and Drives Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Servo Motors and Drives Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Servo Motors and Drives Market in the United States

by Voltage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Breakdown by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Servo Motors and Drives Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Servo Motors and Drives Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 39: Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Servo Motors and Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Servo Motors and Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Review by Voltage in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Canadian Servo Motors and Drives Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Servo Motors and Drives: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Market for Servo Motors and Drives: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Analysis by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Servo

Motors and Drives in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 56: Japanese Servo Motors and Drives Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 57: Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Servo Motors and Drives Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Servo Motors and Drives Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Servo Motors and Drives Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Servo Motors and Drives Market by Voltage:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Chinese Demand for Servo Motors and Drives in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Servo Motors and Drives Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Servo Motors and Drives Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Servo Motors and Drives Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 68: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Servo Motors and Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 71: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Servo Motors and Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020-2027



Table 74: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Europe in US$

Million by Voltage: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Breakdown by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Servo Motors and Drives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 77: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: Servo Motors and Drives Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: French Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Servo Motors and Drives Market in France by Voltage:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: French Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Analysis

by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Servo Motors and Drives Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 86: French Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019



Table 93: German Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Breakdown

by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Servo Motors and Drives Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 96: Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italian Servo Motors and Drives Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Servo Motors and Drives Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Italian Servo Motors and Drives Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Servo Motors and Drives Market by Voltage:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Italian Demand for Servo Motors and Drives in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Servo Motors and Drives Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Servo Motors and Drives:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Servo Motors and Drives Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Servo Motors and Drives:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Voltage for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Servo Motors and Drives Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Analysis by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Servo Motors and Drives in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 113: United Kingdom Servo Motors and Drives Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 114: Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Servo Motors and Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spanish Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Spanish Servo Motors and Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Spanish Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Review by Voltage in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Spanish Servo Motors and Drives Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 122: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 123: Spanish Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Servo Motors and Drives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Russian Servo Motors and Drives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Russia by Voltage:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 129: Russian Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Breakdown by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Russian Servo Motors and Drives Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Servo Motors and Drives Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 132: Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Servo Motors and Drives Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 134: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Servo Motors and Drives Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020-2027



Table 137: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Voltage: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Breakdown by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Servo Motors and Drives Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 140: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Servo Motors and Drives Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 143: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Asia-Pacific by

Voltage: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Analysis by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Servo Motors and Drives Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019



Table 159: Australian Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Breakdown by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Servo Motors and Drives Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 162: Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 163: Indian Servo Motors and Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Indian Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Servo Motors and Drives Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Indian Servo Motors and Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Indian Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Review by Voltage in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Servo Motors and Drives Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: Indian Servo Motors and Drives Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Servo Motors and Drives Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 171: Indian Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Servo Motors and Drives Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 174: Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Servo Motors and Drives Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Voltage for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019



Table 177: Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Servo Motors and Drives Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 180: Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Servo Motors and

Drives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Servo Motors and Drives Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Servo Motors and

Drives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Voltage for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Servo Motors and Drives Market

Share Analysis by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Servo Motors and Drives in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Servo Motors and Drives Market

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 189: Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Servo Motors and Drives Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 191: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Servo Motors and Drives Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Servo Motors and Drives Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Servo Motors and Drives Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Servo Motors and Drives Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Servo Motors and Drives Market by

Voltage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Latin American Demand for Servo Motors and Drives in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Servo Motors and Drives Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Servo Motors and Drives Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 203: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Servo Motors and Drives Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020-2027



Table 206: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Voltage: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Breakdown by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Argentinean Servo Motors and Drives Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 209: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 211: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Brazil by Voltage:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Analysis by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Servo Motors and Drives Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 220: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Servo Motors and Drives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019



Table 225: Mexican Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Breakdown by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Servo Motors and Drives Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 228: Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Servo Motors and Drives Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 231: Rest of Latin America Servo Motors and Drives Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Rest of Latin America Servo Motors and Drives Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020 to

2027



Table 233: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Rest of Latin

America by Voltage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 234: Rest of Latin America Servo Motors and Drives Market

Share Breakdown by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Rest of Latin America Servo Motors and Drives Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 236: Servo Motors and Drives Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 237: Servo Motors and Drives Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Servo Motors and Drives Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 239: Servo Motors and Drives Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 240: The Middle East Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 241: The Middle East Servo Motors and Drives Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: The Middle East Servo Motors and Drives Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 243: Servo Motors and Drives Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 244: The Middle East Servo Motors and Drives Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: The Middle East Servo Motors and Drives Historic

Market by Voltage in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 246: Servo Motors and Drives Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 247: The Middle East Servo Motors and Drives Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 248: Servo Motors and Drives Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 249: The Middle East Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 250: Iranian Market for Servo Motors and Drives: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 251: Servo Motors and Drives Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 252: Iranian Servo Motors and Drives Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Iranian Market for Servo Motors and Drives: Annual



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799602/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001