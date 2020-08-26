New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Radiation Induced Esophagitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932725/?utm_source=GNW





The radiation-induced esophagitis (RIE) market report provides analysis regarding current treatment practices, emerging drugs like GC4419, potential therapies, market share of the individual therapies, and historical, current and forecasted RIE market size from 2017 to 2030, segmented by seven major markets.



The report also covers current radiation-induced esophagitis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Radiation-induced Esophagitis – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



Overview:



Radiation-induced esophagitis is a dose-limiting complication of thoracic external beam radiation. The risk of developing esophageal toxic effects depends on the radiation dose, radiation delivery method, and administration of chemotherapy. It rarely occurs in patients exposed to 30 Gy or less of radiation as per available literature.



Radiation therapy leads to mucosal damage, production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, and eventually cell death which leads to ulcerations of the esophageal mucosal lining. Radiation therapy causes cell DNA damage, leading to stress-related, pro-inflammatory cytokine production through various signaling pathways and ultimately causing mucosal damage and irritation. If severe, ulcerations of the mucosal wall can occur. Symptoms occur acutely, generally within the first 2 months. Patients typically present with nonspecific symptoms such as dysphagia and odynophagia.



Treatment:



This chapter covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available for the treatment of radiation-induced esophagitis. It also provides the country-wise RIE treatment guidelines across the United States, Europe and Japan.

radiation-induced esophagitis market report gives a thorough understanding of the disease by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, types, grading, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides RIE treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines in the US, Europe, and Japan.



Epidemiology:



The radiation-induced esophagitis (RIE) epidemiology chapters provide insights about historical and current RIE patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. RIE epidemiology is segmented by the incidence of lung cancer by types, the stage-wise incidence of NSCLC, cases receiving CCRT/CRT, acute radiation-induced esophagitis (ARIE) by grade. Besides, the report includes a thorough analysis of all segments.



Radiation-induced esophagitis can be divided into two subtypes using a grading system are namely: acute and late. In the US, the cases of RIE were found to be 7,834 for grade 4, 926 for grade1, 8,508 for grade 2, 2,463 for grade 3, and 226 for grade 4, in 2017.



According to the report’s, the total prevalent population of RIE in seven major markets was 57,455 in 2017. These cases are expected to increase with a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030).



Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounted for the highest number of radiation-induced esophagitis cases.



Drug Chapters:



This segment encloses the detailed analysis of the drugs in the radiation-induced esophagitis (RIE) pipeline. It also helps to understand the RIE clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements of the included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Treatment is supportive care with adequate hydration and nutrition intake. Amifostine, an organic triphosphate, has been studied and shown to act as a radioprotector. Dietary modifications are also suggested. Moreover, Galera Therapeutics’ GC4419 is the only therapy in the pipeline.



Market Outlook:

The market size of radiation-induced esophagitis (RIE) is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounted for the largest RIE market size. Among EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size, with USD 3.22 million in 2017, while Spain had the smallest market size of RIE, with USD 1.89 million in 2017.

Drugs Uptake:



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs in the radiation-induced esophagitis (RIE) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017–2030. The analysis covers RIE market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sale of each drug.



It helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size. All of which will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



The dynamics of RIE market is anticipated to experience a positive shift in the coming years owing to the expected launch of GC-4419 (Galera Therapeutics).



Radiation-induced Esophagitis: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates and also analyses the key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities:



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing, patent details, and emerging therapies, concerning radiation-induced esophagitis.



KOL- Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME’s opinion working in radiation-induced esophagitis domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. It will support the clients in assessing potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



We have performed the competitive and market Intelligence analysis of the radiation-induced esophagitis Market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. Besides, the inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



