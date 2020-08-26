(above right) Alexander Capital’s logo was added to the No. 51 Honda Car ahead of the Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Race and will continue to be featured on the car through the 2020 and 2021 NTT INDYCAR Race seasons.

(above left) Driver James Davison has seven starts in the NTT IndyCar series and will be attempting his sixth Indy 500. He finished a career-best 12th in last year’s race. He made his Cup debut at the Pocono Raceway doubleheader weekend in June, finishing 34th and 30th with Spire Motorsports.

New York, NY, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander Capital L.P. ("Alexander Capital" or the "Firm"), a full-service investment bank and brokerage firm, has confirmed its sponsorship of BYRD Racing through the balance of their 2020 and 2021 motorsports programs.

The #51 Indianapolis 500 race car is shared by Byrd Racing, Dale Coyne Racing, Rick Ware Racing, & Belardi Auto Racing. The team unveiled their Jacob Construction livery for the No. 51 machine to be driven by James Davison in the 104th Indianapolis 500. The No. 51 Honda primary partner to the team is Jacob Companies and Jacob Construction colors and features the logos of major associate sponsors including Alexander Capital, L.P. who initiated its sponsorship ahead of the Indianapolis 500 and will continue to sponsor James Davison and the BYRD team through the 2021 season.

“We are thrilled to be a sponsor and supporter of BYRD Racing and their No. 51 car which raced the Indianapolis 500 this past weekend,” began Rocco Guidicipietro, Managing Partner at Alexander Capital, L.P. “We found the BYRD team similar to Alexander Capital as we are both small but aggressive teams that compete against many larger competitors in our respective industries. We look forward to our continuing support of BYRD throughout all of their racing endeavors this year and next.”

About Alexander Capital, L.P.

Founded in 1995, Alexander Capital, L.P. has become a full-service, boutique investment bank and brokerage firm backed by a team of talented and experienced industry professionals. The core of the firm’s principals and executives reflects a broad background in investment banking, sales and trading. Alexander Capital specializes in capital raising, advisory and valuation services for private and public companies of varying sizes, market capitalizations and in multiple sectors. Alexander Capital also services high net worth investors in its Wealth Management division and provides access to products in other financial institutions through its "Open Architecture" investment approach. Alexander Capital, L.P. is a member of FINRA & SIPC and its clearing agent is RBC Correspondent Services.

