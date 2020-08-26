AMHERST, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc ., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, is pleased to announce their events coordinating with IBC Showcase 2020.



ATTO Technology has launched an IBC Showcase 2020 event page which features their latest connectivity solutions for media professionals. During the week of September 8-11, 2020, ATTO will unveil new features and other updates to ATTO 360™ Tuning, Monitoring, and Analytics software .

In addition, ATTO will present video demonstrations showing the impressive performance in media workflows of ATTO FastFrame ™ Ethernet adapters and ATTO Celerity ™ Fibre Channel HBAs . Dual ATTO Celerity HBAs will be shown operating in an Apple Mac Pro® delivering exceptional high-performance storage connectivity. Visitors to the ATTO IBC event page will have the opportunity to ask questions and chat with an ATTO team member.

ATTO is proud to be a part of a Dell Technologies IBC roundtable event September 9, 2020 , 10:00 A.M EDT (7:00 A.M. PDT/3:00 P.M. BST), called “Media Industry Innovation: How Leading Companies - Large and Small – Are Deriving Value from Technology”. ATTO will join major media companies and other technology providers to discuss solutions they’ve created to solve the biggest challenges the media and entertainment industry faces while managing costs and demonstrating value.

“Even though IBC is virtual this year, there is a lot to be excited about,” said Tom Kolniak, senior director of marketing, product management and alliances at ATTO Technology. “From unveiling ATTO 360 Tuning software updates, our incredible performance in the Mac Pro, and our participation in Dell’s panel of media technology experts, we recommend coming back to the ATTO event page every day to see what’s new.”

For the latest information and schedule from ATTO during the week of IBC please visit the IBC event page at ATTO.com. For all ATTO events please visit the ATTO Events Page .

ATTO Technology provides unmatched professional connectivity purpose-made for media and film production, broadcasting and content creation. ATTO Celerity Fibre Channel HBAs, ATTO FastFrame Ethernet NICs, ATTO ExpressSAS ® HBAs , ATTO ThunderLink ® Thunderbolt ™ adapters , along with ATTO software and drivers, are high-performance solutions enabling smooth, worry-free 4K, 8K editing and production workflows in the studio and at home.

ATTO 360 Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics Software is a tool for optimizing and maintaining Ethernet networks. Version 1.2 was released in June, introducing seven custom tuning and optimization profiles for Dell Isilon™ and PowerScale™ nodes running Dell Technologies OneFS™ file system.

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customers’ design teams, ATTO manufactures host adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

