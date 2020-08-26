New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dementia with Diabetes - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932724/?utm_source=GNW



The Dementia with Diabetes market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Dementia with Diabetes market size from 2017 to 2030.The report also covers current Dementia with Diabetes treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Geography Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan



Study Period: 2017–2030

Dementia with Diabetes Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



Dementia with Diabetes Overview

Dementia is a malady—usually of a chronic or progressive nature—in which there is deterioration in cognitive function (i.e., the ability to process thought). It affects memory, thinking, orientation, comprehension, calculation, learning capacity, language, and judgment. The impairment in cognitive function is commonly accompanied and occasionally preceded, by deterioration in emotional control, social behavior, or motivation. Dementia develops as a result of a complex interplay of clinical and biological factors and is beset by multiple underlying pathological features. People with type II diabetes represent a substantial risk group for cognitive impairment and dementia caused by both Alzheimer’s disease dementia and vascular brain injury. Furthermore, type II diabetes increases the risk of mortality in patients who already have dementia, suggesting that targeted intervention at any point may improve health outcomes.

Diabetes is a condition in which the amount of glucose in the blood is too high due to defects in insulin secretion, action or both. Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas gland, which controls glucose levels in the blood. If diabetes is not well-controlled or is diagnosed late, people with the condition can develop several disabling complications including blindness, kidney failure, foot ulcers, heart attacks, and stroke. There are two main types of diabetes which majorly includes type I and type II diabetes.

There are over 100 different types of dementia, but the most common type is Alzheimer’s, vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, Parkinson’s, CJD, Pick’s disease, and alcohol-related dementia. Although many of the studies examined risk related to all-cause dementia, there is evidence that two specific subtypes, Alzheimer’s disease dementia and vascular dementia, are most strongly associated with type II diabetes. Early symptoms include forgetfulness, repetitiveness, short-term memory loss, and difficulty in finding the right words.



Dementia with Diabetes Diagnosis

Self-treatment is encouraged for people with diabetes, so diagnosing dementia in people who already have diabetes will lead to difficulties with self-management and adherence with medication, including the safe administration of insulin injections.

There are several simple screening tests for dementia, including the Mini-Cog test, which has 83% accuracy and takes about 3 min to perform. It is essential to check hearing and sight is intact when assessing for dementia. However, a formal, comprehensive assessment by a specialist memory assessment service is always required to diagnose dementia, with other investigations such as blood tests for thyroid function, brain scan and EEG.

The Mini-Cog test is a 3 min simple screening tool for the diagnosis of cognitive impairment in older adults in the primary care setting. It uses a three-item recall test for memory and a scored clock-drawing test (CDT). The latter serves as an “informative distractor,” helping to clarify scores when the memory recall score is intermediate. The Mini-Cog was as effective as or better than established screening tests in both an epidemiologic survey in a mainstream sample and a multi-ethnic, multilingual population comprising many individuals of low socioeconomic status and education level. In comparative analyses, the Mini-Cog was at least twice as fast as the Mini-Mental State Examination. The Mini-Cog is less affected by subject ethnicity, language, and education, and can detect a variety of different dementias. Moreover, the Mini-Cog identifies many people with mild cognitive impairment (cognitive impairment too mild to meet diagnostic criteria for dementia).



Dementia with Diabetes Treatment

Currently, there are nine classes of orally available pharmacological agents to treat Type II diabetes: 1) sulfonylureas, 2) meglitinides, 3) metformin (a biguanide), 4) thiazolidinediones (TZDs), 5) alpha glucosidase inhibitors, 6) dipeptidyl peptidase IV (DPP-4) inhibitors, 7) bile acid sequestrants, 8) dopamine agonists, and 9) sodium-glucose transport protein 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors.

Further, the treatment regimen for Dementia with Diabetes includes non-insulin therapy (Metformin, Thiazolidinedione, Sulfonylureas Meglitinides, Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors and Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2)), and insulin therapy. The latter is the best option for managing glycemia in patients with diabetes, optimally; however, its use in patients with dementia must be carefully reviewed and assessed. At present, little evidence suggests that specific treatments in diabetes can improve cognitive function.

Dementia with Diabetes market report gives a thorough understanding of Dementia with Diabetes by including details such as disease definition, causes, mechanism, biomarkers, and diagnosis.



Dementia with Diabetes Epidemiology

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology include Prevalent Population of Dementia , Age-specific prevalent population of dementia, Type-specific prevalent population of dementia, Severity-specific Prevalent Population of Alzheimer’s Dementia and Prevalence of Dementia (Alzheimer’s disease) with Diabetes scenario of Dementia with Diabetes in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Key Findings

This section provides glimpses of the Dementia with Diabetes epidemiology in the 7MM.

• The total prevalent cases of dementia in 7MM is 21,021,021 in 2017, which is expected to increase in the forecast period

• Among the EU5, Germany accounts for the highest prevalent cases of dementia with diabetes followed by UK and France i.e, 173,957, 148,423 and 148,376 cases in 2017 which is estimated to increase in the forecast period.

• According to the report, it is estimated that the type-specific prevalent cases of dementia in Alzheimers disease in the United States were 5,796,827 in 2017 which is expected to increase by 2030.

• The total prevalent cases of dementia in the UK were found to be 1,450,858 cases in 2017, which is expected to increase in the forecast period.

• According to the analysis, in 2017, the higher aged population is commonly affected by dementia. As per the estimates, there were 267,546, 1,426,911, 4,013,188, and 3,210,550 cases of 50-64, 65–74, 75–84, and 85+ in 2017 in the US.

• In US (2017), the estimated cases of type specific dementia for Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, Lewy-body dementia, Fronto-temporal dementia, mixed dementia and others are 5,796,827, 1,337,729, 535,092, 89,182, 713,456 and 445,910.

• In 2017, the total prevalent case of dementia with diabetes in Japan is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.56% during the forecast period.

• According to the analysis, mild cases accounts for 2,373,801 cases in 2017 followed by 2,484,520 moderate cases and 938,506 severe cases in the US respectively.



Country wise- Dementia with Diabetes Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Dementia with Diabetes epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Dementia with Diabetes Drug Chapters

This segment of the Dementia with Diabetes report encloses the detailed analysis of the mid- and late-stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Dementia with Diabetes Emerging Drugs

Azeliragon (TTP488): vTv Therapeutics

Azeliragon (TTP488) is developed by vTv Therapeutics which is currently in phase II/III clinical developmental trial in patients with mild-AD in patients with type 2 diabetes. A broad range of human pathologic and experimental biologic investigation suggests that RAGE ligand interactions lead to sustained inflammatory states that play a role in chronic diseases such as diabetes, inflammation, and Alzheimer’s disease. Azeliragon (TTP488) is an orally bioavailable small molecule that inhibits the receptor for advanced glycation endproduct (RAGE) being developed for dementia. RAGE is an immunoglobulin-like cell surface receptor that is overexpressed in brain tissues of patients with AD. The multiligand nature of RAGE is highlighted by its ability to bind diverse ligands such as advanced glycation endproducts (AGEs), linked to diabetic complications and ?-amyloid fibrils, a hallmark of AD. vTv Therapeutics have also received fast-track designation from the US FDA for Azeliragon in Alzheimer’s disease.

Victoza (liraglutide): Novo Nordisk

Victoza (liraglutide) injection is a human glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in patients 10 years and older with type 2 diabetes, and to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke or death in adults with type 2 diabetes with known heart disease. Victoza is commercially available in more than 100 countries, treating more than 1.2 million people with type II diabetes globally. The drug is in phase II clinical developmental trial for Alzheimer Disease. The company expects if the ELAD trial is successful, liraglutide and GLP-1 analogues will represent an important class of compounds to be further evaluated in clinical trials for Alzheimer’s treatment.

Products detail in the report…



Dementia with Diabetes Market Outlook

The current treatment regimen majorly includes non-insulin therapy (Metformin, Thiazolidinedione, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides, Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors and Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2), alpha glucosidase inhibitors, and others) and insulin therapy. The former therapy is recommended if the optimal glycemic goals are not met. The use of the therapy once-daily basal insulin in combination with a non-insulin agent can be used. This is a low-complexity regimen with a relatively lower risk of hypoglycemia compared with regimens using multiple insulin doses. Oral antidiabetic drugs are preferred in the initial stages of the onset of the disease. Moreover, insulin therapy is recommended when the patient is resistant to drugs. Other potential therapies that are undergoing research programmes for different molecule includes Victoza, Bydureon, Jardiance, Lixisenatide, Sitagliptin, Vildagliptin, and others.

Medications from these distinct classes of pharmaceutical agents may be used as a treatment by themselves (monotherapy) or in a combination of two or more drugs from multiple classes with different mechanisms of action. The meglitinides are non-sulfonylurea insulin secretagogues characterized by a rapid onset and abbreviated duration of action. The drugs of meglitinides include Prandin (repaglinide) and Nateglinide (Starlix). Metformin (Glucophage) is a synthetic analog of the natural product guanidine. Since its initial clinical use over 50 years ago, metformin has surpassed the sulfonylureas as the most widely prescribed oral agent for Type 2 diabetes throughout the world because of its proven efficacy on glycemic control as monotherapy and in combination with many other available agents.

The Dementia with Diabetes market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Dementia with Diabetes market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of Dementia with Diabetes market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight. According to the report, Dementia with Diabetes 7MMmarket is expected to change in the study period 2017–2030.



Key Findings

This section includes a glimpse of the Dementia with Diabetes 7MMmarket.

• The market size of dementia (Alzheimer’s disease) with diabetes in the seven major markets was USD 1,180.98 Million in 2017.

• The market is anticipated to show an extensive boost due to the current treatment and emergence of potential pipeline products as approved therapies in the near future.

• The United States accounts for the largest market size of dementia (Alzheimer’s disease) with diabetes, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

• Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size followed by the UK in 2017.

• Expected Launch of potential therapies may increase market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in diagnosed prevalent population of Dementia with Diabetes. Owing to the positive outcomes of the upcoming products during the developmental stage by key player such as vtv Therapeutics have a potential to create a significant positive shift in the Dementia with Diabetes Market Size

• Among 7MM, Japan accounts for the second highest market size during the forecast period 2017–2030, at a CAGR of 5.10% for the study period (2017–2030).

Market Outlook for Seven Major Markets

This section provides the total Dementia with Diabetes market size and market size by therapies in the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Japan.



Dementia with Diabetes Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs that are expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017–2030. The analysis covers Dementia with Diabetes market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Dementia with Diabetes Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, and phase III stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing and patent details for Dementia with Diabetes emerging therapies.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis

We perform competitive and market intelligence analysis of the Dementia with Diabetes market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include–SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

• The report covers the descriptive overview of Dementia with Diabetes, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.

• Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Dementia with Diabetes epidemiology and treatment.

• Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Dementia with Diabetes is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

• A detailed review of Dementia with Diabetes market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

• The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Dementia with Diabetes market.



Report Highlights

• Dementia with Diabetes market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.30% for the study period 2017–2030.

• The United States accounted for more than half (73 %) of the market share in the 7MM.

• In the coming years, Dementia with Diabetes market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

• The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Dementia with Diabetes R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

• Major players are involved in developing therapies for Dementia with Diabetes. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Dementia with Diabetes market.

• Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (phase III and phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key competitors, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.



Dementia with Diabetes Report Insights

• Patient Population

• Therapeutic Approaches

• Market Opportunities

• Impact of upcoming Therapies



Dementia with Diabetes Report Key Strengths

• Eleven Years Forecast

• 7MM Coverage

• Dementia with Diabetes Epidemiology Segmentation

• Key Cross Competition

• Highly Analyzed Market



• Drugs Uptake



Dementia with Diabetes Report Assessment

• Current Treatment Practices

• Unmet Needs

• Pipeline Product Profiles

• Market Attractiveness

• Market Drivers and Barriers



Company:

• Azeliragon (TTP488): vTv Therapeutics

• Victoza (liraglutide): Novo Nordisk



Key Questions



Market Insights:

• What was the Dementia with Diabetes market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?

• What would be the Dementia with Diabetes total market size as well as market size by therapies across the 7MMduring the forecast period (2020–2030)?

• What are the key findings pertaining to the market across the 7MM and which country will have the largest Dementia with Diabetes market size during the forecast period (2020–2030)?

• At what CAGR, the Dementia with Diabetes market is expected to grow at the 7MM level during the forecast period (2020–2030)?

• What would be the Dementia with Diabetes market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020–2030)?

• What would be the Dementia with Diabetes market growth until 2030, and what will be the resultant market size in the year 2030?

• How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?



Epidemiology Insights:

• What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Dementia with Diabetes?

• What is the historical Dementia with Diabetes patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan?

• What would be the forecasted patient pool of Dementia with Diabetes at the 7MM level?

• What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Dementia with Diabetes?

• Out of the countries mentioned above, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Dementia with Diabetes during the forecast period (2020–2030)?

• At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020–2030)?

Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies:

• What are the current options for the treatment of Dementia with Diabetes along with the approved therapy?

• What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of Dementia with Diabetes in the US and Europe?

• What are the Dementia with Diabetes marketed drugs and their MOA, regulatory milestones, product development activities, advantages, disadvantages, safety and efficacy, etc.?

• How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Dementia with Diabetes?

• How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Dementia with Diabetes?

• How many emerging therapies are in the mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Dementia with Diabetes?

• What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry–Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Dementia with Diabetes therapies?

• What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

• What are the clinical studies going on for Dementia with Diabetes and their status?

• What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Dementia with Diabetes?

• What are the 7MM historical and forecasted market of Dementia with Diabetes?



Reasons to buy

• The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Dementia with Diabetes.

• To understand the future market competition in the Dementia with Diabetes market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers.

• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Dementia with Diabetes in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

• Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors.

• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Dementia with Diabetes market.

• To understand the future market competition in the Dementia with Diabetes market.

