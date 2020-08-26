ATCHISON, Kan., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI), a leading supplier of distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches, announced that Lori L.S. Mingus has been elected to the Board of Directors effective as of MGP’s annual meeting of stockholders on June 30, 2020.



Mingus is the executive designer and owner of Torpa Design Co., specializing in all facets of graphic design, and interior and exterior design, since 2005. She began her graphic design career in 1996, and worked for public companies, national associations and an advertising agency.

“We welcome Lori’s business and civic experience, and especially value her knowledge of the industries in which we operate,” said MGP Chief Executive Officer Dave Colo.

Mingus is the fourth generation of the founding Cray family to serve MGP and the Atchison community, where she is a trustee of the Evan C. Cray Historical Museum and a board member of the Amelia Earhart Foundation. She also serves on the board of the Cray Medical Research Organization at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan.

“It’s been a privilege for our family to help guide the growth of MGP and I am happy to have the next generation at the table,” said MGP Chairman Karen Seaberg, Mingus’s mother.

Mingus graduated from the University of Kansas with B.F.A and B.G.S degrees.

