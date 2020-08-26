LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS OCTOBER 23, 2020



NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a federal class action securities lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) securities between June 25, 2020 and July 25, 2020 (the “Class Period”).

Vaxart is a clinical-stage Company purportedly engaged in the discovery and development of vaccines for a variety of diseases that would be administered orally, rather than by injection.

The filed Complaint alleges that on June 26, 2020, Vaxart issued a press release entitled, “Vaxart’s COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government’s Operation Warp Speed,” falsely claiming its vaccine had been selected to participate in a non-human challenge study, organized and funded by OWS. This announcement sent the price of Vaxart shares sharply higher.

In furtherance of the scheme, Defendants amended controlling shareholder Armistice’s existing warrant agreements, allowing Armistice to exercise all of its warrants immediately and sell 27.6 million Vaxart shares, reaping profits of approximately $200 million. Defendants also issued millions of dollars in favorable stock options to Vaxart’s most senior executives.

On July 25, 2020, details emerged revealing defendants’ deception concerning their alleged pump and dump scheme. In particular, on July 25, 2020, The New York Times published an article entitled, “Corporate Insiders Pocket $1 Billion in Rush for Coronavirus Vaccine,” covering suspiciously timed stock bets that had generated significant profits for senior executives and board members at companies developing vaccines and treatments. Vaxart was featured prominently in the article, and it clarified “Vaxart is not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from Warp Speed.”

On this news, the price of Vaxart shares declined significantly on July 27, 2020 from $12.29 per share to $11.16 per share.

