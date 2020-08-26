New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sample Preparation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799551/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Sample Preparation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Other Products Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR



In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 381-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Hamilton Company

Illumina, Inc.

MilliporeSigma

Norgen Biotek Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen NV

Roche Applied Sciences

Sartorius AG

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799551/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sample Preparation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sample Preparation Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Sample Preparation Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Sample Preparation Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Consumables (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Consumables (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Consumables (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Instruments (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Instruments (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Instruments (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Products (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Genomics (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Genomics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Genomics (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Proteomics (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Proteomics (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Proteomics (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Epigenomics & Epigenetics (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Epigenomics & Epigenetics (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Epigenomics & Epigenetics (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry (End-Use)

Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry (End-Use)

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 27: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry (End-Use)

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Research & Academic Institutes (End-Use) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Research & Academic Institutes (End-Use)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 30: Research & Academic Institutes (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Food & Beverage Industry (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Food & Beverage Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Food & Beverage Industry (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sample Preparation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Sample Preparation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Sample Preparation Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Sample Preparation Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Sample Preparation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Sample Preparation Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: Sample Preparation Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Sample Preparation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Sample Preparation Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Sample Preparation Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Sample Preparation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Sample Preparation Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Sample Preparation Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Sample Preparation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Sample Preparation Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Sample Preparation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Canadian Sample Preparation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Sample Preparation Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 54: Canadian Sample Preparation Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Sample Preparation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Sample Preparation Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Sample Preparation Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sample

Preparation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Japanese Sample Preparation Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Sample Preparation Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sample

Preparation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Japanese Sample Preparation Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Sample Preparation Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Sample Preparation Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Sample Preparation Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Sample Preparation Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Chinese Demand for Sample Preparation in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Sample Preparation Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Sample Preparation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Chinese Demand for Sample Preparation in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Sample Preparation Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Sample Preparation Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sample Preparation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 73: European Sample Preparation Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 74: Sample Preparation Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Sample Preparation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Sample Preparation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 77: Sample Preparation Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Sample Preparation Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Sample Preparation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Sample Preparation Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: European Sample Preparation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Sample Preparation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: Sample Preparation Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: European Sample Preparation Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: Sample Preparation Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: French Sample Preparation Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Sample Preparation Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Sample Preparation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: French Sample Preparation Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Sample Preparation Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Sample Preparation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 92: French Sample Preparation Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Sample Preparation Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Sample Preparation Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Sample Preparation Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Sample Preparation Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Sample Preparation Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Sample Preparation Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Sample Preparation Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Sample Preparation Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: German Sample Preparation Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Sample Preparation Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italian Sample Preparation Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Sample Preparation Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Sample Preparation Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Italian Demand for Sample Preparation in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Sample Preparation Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Sample Preparation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Italian Demand for Sample Preparation in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Sample Preparation Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Sample Preparation Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Sample Preparation: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Sample Preparation Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Sample Preparation Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Sample Preparation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: United Kingdom Sample Preparation Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Sample Preparation Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Sample Preparation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: United Kingdom Sample Preparation Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Sample Preparation Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Sample Preparation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Spanish Sample Preparation Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Sample Preparation Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Spanish Sample Preparation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Sample Preparation Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 126: Spanish Sample Preparation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Spanish Sample Preparation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Sample Preparation Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 129: Spanish Sample Preparation Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 130: Russian Sample Preparation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Sample Preparation Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Sample Preparation Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Russian Sample Preparation Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Sample Preparation Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 135: Sample Preparation Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Russian Sample Preparation Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Sample Preparation Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 138: Sample Preparation Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Sample Preparation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 140: Sample Preparation Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Sample Preparation Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Europe Sample Preparation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Sample Preparation Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Sample Preparation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Europe Sample Preparation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Sample Preparation Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Sample Preparation Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Sample Preparation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 149: Sample Preparation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Sample Preparation Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Sample Preparation Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Sample Preparation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Sample Preparation Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Sample Preparation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Sample Preparation Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Sample Preparation Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 157: Sample Preparation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Sample Preparation Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Sample Preparation Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Sample Preparation Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Sample Preparation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Sample Preparation Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Sample Preparation Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Sample Preparation Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Sample Preparation Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Sample Preparation Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Australian Sample Preparation Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 168: Sample Preparation Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 169: Indian Sample Preparation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Indian Sample Preparation Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Sample Preparation Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: Indian Sample Preparation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Sample Preparation Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 174: Indian Sample Preparation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Indian Sample Preparation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Sample Preparation Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 177: Indian Sample Preparation Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Sample Preparation Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Sample Preparation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 180: Sample Preparation Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Sample Preparation Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Sample Preparation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Sample Preparation Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Sample Preparation Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Sample Preparation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Sample Preparation Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sample Preparation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Sample Preparation Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sample Preparation Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Sample Preparation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sample Preparation Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Sample Preparation Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Sample Preparation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sample Preparation Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Sample Preparation Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Sample Preparation Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 197: Sample Preparation Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Sample Preparation Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Latin American Sample Preparation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Sample Preparation Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Sample Preparation Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Latin American Demand for Sample Preparation in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Sample Preparation Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Sample Preparation Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Latin American Demand for Sample Preparation in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Sample Preparation Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Sample Preparation Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 208: Argentinean Sample Preparation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 209: Sample Preparation Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Sample Preparation Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Argentinean Sample Preparation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 212: Sample Preparation Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Argentinean Sample Preparation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Argentinean Sample Preparation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 215: Sample Preparation Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 216: Argentinean Sample Preparation Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 217: Sample Preparation Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Sample Preparation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Sample Preparation Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Sample Preparation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Sample Preparation Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Sample Preparation Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 223: Sample Preparation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 224: Brazilian Sample Preparation Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 225: Brazilian Sample Preparation Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 226: Sample Preparation Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Sample Preparation Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 228: Mexican Sample Preparation Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Sample Preparation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Mexican Sample Preparation Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 231: Sample Preparation Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Sample Preparation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 233: Mexican Sample Preparation Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 234: Sample Preparation Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Sample Preparation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 236: Sample Preparation Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 237: Rest of Latin America Sample Preparation Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Rest of Latin America Sample Preparation Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 239: Sample Preparation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 240: Sample Preparation Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Rest of Latin America Sample Preparation Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: Sample Preparation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 243: Sample Preparation Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 244: The Middle East Sample Preparation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 245: Sample Preparation Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 246: The Middle East Sample Preparation Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 247: The Middle East Sample Preparation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 248: The Middle East Sample Preparation Historic Market

by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 249: Sample Preparation Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 250: The Middle East Sample Preparation Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 251: Sample Preparation Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 252: The Middle East Sample Preparation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: The Middle East Sample Preparation Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 254: Sample Preparation Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 255: The Middle East Sample Preparation Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 256: Iranian Market for Sample Preparation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 257: Sample Preparation Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 258: Iranian Sample Preparation Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sample

Preparation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 260: Iranian Sample Preparation Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 261: Sample Preparation Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sample

Preparation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 263: Iranian Sample Preparation Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 264: Sample Preparation Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 265: Israeli Sample Preparation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 266: Sample Preparation Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 267: Israeli Sample Preparation Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799551/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001