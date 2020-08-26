New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dravet Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932721/?utm_source=GNW





The Dravet Syndrome market report provides analysis regarding current treatment practices, emerging drug-like Cannabidiol, potential therapies, market share of the individual therapies, historical, current and forecasted Dravet Syndrome market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.



The report also covers current Dravet Syndrome treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Geography Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan



Study Period: 2017–2030



Dravet Syndrome - Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



Dravet Syndrome Overview



Dravet Syndrome is a severe form of epilepsy characterized by frequent, prolonged seizures often triggered by high body temperature (hyperthermia), developmental delay, speech impairment, ataxia, hypotonia, sleep disturbances, and other health problems.



It occupies a very distinct place among rare and severe epilepsies, which is quite evident from the names it was given during its short and eventful history. Initially “Severe myoclonic epilepsy of infancy” (SMEI) was distinguished from Lennox–Gastaut syndrome (LGS) which was then considered as the most common severe epilepsy of childhood, and with which it shared pharmacoresistance, episodes of status epilepticus (SE) and intellectual disability.



Dravet Syndrome Treatment



This chapter covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available in the Dravet Syndrome market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides the country-wise Dravet Syndrome treatment guidelines across the United States, Europe and Japan.



Dravet Syndrome market report gives a thorough understanding of the disease by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, types, grading, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides Dravet Syndrome treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines in the US, Europe, and Japan.



Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology

The Dravet Syndrome epidemiology chapters provide insights about historical and current Dravet Syndrome patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. Incidence of Dravet Syndrome segments Dravet Syndrome epidemiology, Mutation positive cases, Mutation Cases by Types and Class, Seizures associated with Dravet Syndrome, Gender-specific cases and Age-specific cases of Dravet Syndrome. The report includes thorough analysis of all segmentations.



Mutation Positive Cases in Dravet Syndrome can be divided into two subtypes: by types (SCN1A mutation associated with DS and other rare mutations associated with DS) and by class (Missense, Nonsense, Frameshift, Splice site, Inframe Insertion/Deletion and Gross Rearrangements). In the US, the cases of mis-sence mutation in Dravet Syndrome were found to be 6,734 in 2017. Moreover, the cases of SCN1A mutation associated with DS were reported to be 13,175 in the country.



According to the report’s, the total incident population of Dravet Syndrome in seven major markets was 30,820 in 2017. These cases are expected to increase with a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030).



Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the highest number of Dravet Syndrome cases.



Dravet Syndrome Drug Chapters



Drug chapter segment of the Dravet Syndrome report encloses the detailed analysis of Dravet Syndrome pipeline drug. It also helps to understand the Dravet Syndrome clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements of included drug and the latest news and press releases.



The primary aim in managing patients with DS is to significantly reduce seizure frequency (particularly prolonged events) and limit antiepileptic drug toxicity First-line management typically involves either valproic acid or clobazam. Zogenix’s ZX008, Ovid/Takeda’s Soticlestat and PTC Therapeutics’s Ataluren are the only therapies in pipeline.



Dravet Syndrome Market Outlook

The Dravet Syndrome market size is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the highest Dravet Syndrome market size. Among EU5 countries, the United Kingdom had the highest market size with USD 3.9 million in 2017, while Spain had the lowest market size of DS with USD 1.9 million in 2017.



Dravet Syndrome Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs in the Dravet Syndrome market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Dravet Syndrome market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sale of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



The dynamics of DS market is anticipated to experience a positive shift in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies.



Dravet Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Dravet Syndrome key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of Dravet Syndrome collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing, patent details and other information for Dravet Syndrome emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario in Dravet Syndrome



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In a report, we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



KOL- Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME’s opinion working in Dravet Syndrome domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



We perform Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Dravet Syndrome Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that include – SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Report Highlights

• In the coming years, Dravet Syndrome market scenario is expected to alter across the 7MM due shift of focus from symptomatic treatment and maturation of the pipeline to include disease-modifying treatment.



• Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities



Dravet Syndrome Report Insights

• Patient Population

• Therapeutic Approaches

• Dravet Syndrome Pipeline Analysis

• Dravet Syndrome Market Size and Trends

• Market Opportunities

• Impact of upcoming Therapies



Dravet Syndrome Report Key Strengths

• 11 years Forecast

• 7MM Coverage

• Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

• Key Cross Competition

• Highly Analyzed Market



• Drugs Uptake



Dravet Syndrome Report Assessment

• Pipeline Product Profiles

• Key Products and Key Players

• Market Drivers and Barriers



Key Questions



Market Insights:

• What was the Dravet Syndrome market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?

• What would be the Dravet Syndrome total market size as well as market size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What are the key findings pertaining to the market across 7MM and which country will have the largest Dravet Syndrome market size during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• At what CAGR, the Dravet Syndrome market is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What would be the Dravet Syndrome market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What would be the Dravet Syndrome market growth till 2030, and what will be the resultant market Size in the year 2030?

• How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?



Epidemiology Insights:

• What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Dravet Syndrome?

• What is the historical Dravet Syndrome patient pool in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan?

• What would be the forecasted patient pool of Dravet Syndrome in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan?

• What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Dravet Syndrome?

• Out of all 7MM countries, which country would have the highest incidence population of Dravet Syndrome during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• At what CAGR the population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?



Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies:

• What are the current options for the Dravet Syndrome treatment, along with the approved therapy?

• What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of Dravet Syndrome in the USA, Europe, and Japan?

• What are the Dravet Syndrome marketed drugs and their MOA, regulatory milestones, product development activities, advantages, disadvantages, safety and efficacy, etc.?

• How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Dravet Syndrome?

• How many therapies are developed by each company for Dravet Syndrome treatment?

• How many are emerging therapies in mid-stage, and late stage of development for Dravet Syndrome treatment?

• What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry–Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Dravet Syndrome therapies?

• What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

• What are the clinical studies going on for Dravet Syndrome and their status?

• What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Dravet Syndrome?

• What are the global historical and forecasted market of Dravet Syndrome?



Which geography accounted for the largest Dravet Syndrome market size?



United States accounted for the largest Dravet Syndrome market size.



What is forecasted Dravet Syndrome market size in 2030?



estimates an increase in DS Market Size during the study period, 2017–2030.



What are the present Dravet Syndrome market drivers?



Increasing research and developmental activities in order to find novel targets and improving current challenges along with increasing awareness among the people.

What are the Dravet Syndrome market barriers?



Paucity of data regarding effective strategies, comparatively reduced focus along with diagnostic challenges.



How many companies are developing drugs for Dravet Syndrome?



Currently three key pharma players are developing drug for Dravet Syndrome.



Which are the leading companies in Dravet Syndrome market?



Key Players – Ovid Therapeutics/Takeda, PTC Therapeutics and Zogenix.



How is epidemiology segmented for Dravet Syndrome?



Incidence of Dravet Syndrome, Mutation positive cases of Dravet Syndrome, Mutational cases associated with DS by Types and Class, Seizures associated cases with DS, Gender-specific cases and Age-specific cases of Dravet Syndrome.

