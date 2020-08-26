New York, NY, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSACU) (the “ Company ”) announced today that separate trading of its shares of common stock and warrants underlying the Company’s units would commence on or about August 28, 2020. The common stock and warrants will be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“ Nasdaq ”) under the symbols “PSAC” and “PSACW”, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Units not separated will continue to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “PSACU.”

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company may pursue a business combination opportunity in any business or industry it chooses, although it currently intends to focus on target companies that service the real estate industry, including property technology.

