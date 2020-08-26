New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lennox Gastaut Syndrome – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932720/?utm_source=GNW



The Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted LGS symptoms market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Geographies Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan



Study Period: 2017–2030

Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Overview

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome (LGS) is a rare and severe form of epilepsy that begins in childhood. It belongs to the group of the severe infantile epileptic syndrome (neonatal epileptic encephalopathy with suppression-burst, West syndrome, severe myoclonic epilepsy of infancy).Affected children experience several different types of seizures, most commonly atonic, tonic and atypical absence seizures but generalized tonic-clonic and partial seizures can occur as well.

Three main criteria that define LGS are Multiple seizure types, mainly generalized, Abnormal electroencephalogram (EEG) with generalized slow spike-and-wave discharges (SSW) at <2.5 Hz, Mental retardation or learning disabilities.

People with Lennox–Gastaut syndrome begin having frequent seizures in early childhood, usually between ages 3 and 5. LGS is also a physically dangerous epilepsy syndrome of childhood because of the frequent falls, injuries, and cognitive impairment that can severely limit the quality of life. Children affected might previously have infantile spasms or underlying brain disorder, but etiology can be idiopathic also.

In general, the causes of LGS is divided into two broader groups ; Identifiable causes, Cryptogenic (non-identifiable) causes. Identifiable causes include brain damage (e.g., head trauma), perinatal complications (e.g., birth asphyxia, intrauterine growth retardation, kernicterus), congenital central nervous system malformations (e.g., tuberous sclerosis), infections (e.g., meningitis, sepsis), or metabolic disorders.

Several key investigations are recommended for the difficulties mentioned above that are associated with diagnosed LGS.



Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Diagnosis and Treatment

It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies and diagnosis available in the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides the country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the United States, Europe, and Japan.

The Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market report gives a thorough understanding of LGS symptoms by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides LGS symptoms of treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for LGS symptoms in the US, Europe, and Japan.



Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Epidemiology

Lennox Gastaut Syndrome symptoms epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) epidemiology segmented as the Total Prevalent cases of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), Gender-Specific cases of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), Seizure-specific cases of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS). The report includes the prevalent scenario of LGS symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Country Wise- Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

The total prevalent population of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in 7MM countries was estimated to be 111,798 cases in 2017.

Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Drug Chapters

The drug chapter segment of the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) report encloses the detailed analysis of LGS marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.

The three main forms of treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome are anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs), dietary therapy (typically the ketogenic diet) or device/surgery (VNS therapy or corpus callosotomy). Valproate (Valproic acid) is one of the most useful initial medication of choice to control absence seizures, tonic-clonic seizures (grand mal), complex partial seizures, juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, and the seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Products detail in the report…



Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Emerging Drugs

Fycompa (Perampanel): Eisai



Fycompa (Perampanel) is a non-competitive antagonist of the ionotropic ?-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4¬ isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA) glutamate receptor on post-synaptic neurons.

As it has been approved for multiple seizures, this may give an advantage in Lennox–Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) too. It is being developed for LGS in the phase III stage of clinical studies by Eisai Pharmaceuticals. The drug is a schedule III controlled substance and has the potential to be abused and leads to drug dependence. The US Drug Enforcement Administration has designated Fycompa as a federally-controlled substance (CIII).

Products detail in the report…



Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Market Outlook

The Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on an annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to the report, Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017–2030.



Key Findings

This section includes a glimpse of the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market in 7MM. The market size of LGS in the seven major markets was found to be USD 136.6 million in 2017.



The United States Market Outlook

This section provides a total of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market size and market size by therapies in the United States.

The United States accounts for the highest market size of LGS in comparison to the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

Valproate is considered as the first line of therapy for LGS as it is effective against a wide spectrum of seizures, the drug is administered as a monotherapy and if ineffective another drug such as lamotrigine, topiramate, rufinamide or clobazam may be added. It also has significant side effects ranging from tremor to reduction in platelet count and function as well as hyperammonemia.

Surgical therapy is usually recommended to those patients who do not respond to the usual seizure medications or other therapies available. Most commonly used surgical therapies are corpus callosotomy and Vagus Nerve Stimulator (VNS) along with other less commonly used therapies RNS stimulator, deep brain stimulator and trigeminal nerve stimulation. Corpus callosotomy is most effective for atonic seizures ("drop attacks"), tonic-clonic seizures, and tonic seizures whereas VNS control seizures through electrical impulses.



A number of drugs have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome including Epidiolex, Topamax, Banzel, Lamictal, Felbatol, Onfi and Klonopin. Interestingly, none of these are the typical first choice of treatment



EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

The total Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market size and market size by therapies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are provided in this section.

Numerous treatment approaches are currently used in Europe to treat LGS, including use of conventional antiepileptic drugs (most commonly sodium valproate, lamotrigine and topiramate), other drug interventions (corticosteroids and intravenous immunoglobulin) and nonpharmacologic treatments (ketogenic diet, corpus callosotomy and vagus nerve stimulation).

Rufinamide is one of the approved drug in EU5. It is structurally unrelated to any other antiseizure compound and has good efficacy against various seizure types associated with LGS.



Japan Market Outlook

The total of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market size and market size by therapies in Japan are also mentioned.



Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017–2030. The analysis covers Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Major players include Perampanel (Eisai Pharmaceuticals), ZX-008 (Zogenix International Limited) and TAK-935 (Takeda/ Ovid).



Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing, and patent details for Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) emerging therapies.

Reimbursement Scenario in Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)

Cannabidiol oral solution was approved by the EMA in September 2019 while by FDA it was approved in 2018, and received marketing authorization under the trade name Epidiolex as adjunctive therapy for seizures associated with LGS or Dravet syndrome, in conjunction with clobazam, for patients 2 years of age and older. Following this approval, GW has been working with the relevant bodies in the UK, Germany, Spain, France, and Italy to secure reimbursement ahead of the anticipated launch of the medicine in these countries.

KOL- Views

To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME’s opinion working in Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis

We perform Competitive & Market Intelligence analysis of the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes – SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

• The report covers the descriptive overview of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

• Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

• Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

• A detailed review of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

• The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market



Report Highlights

• In the coming years, Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

• The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

• Major players are involved in developing therapies for LGS. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market

• A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for LGS.



• Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities



Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Report Insights

• Patient Population

• Therapeutic Approaches

• Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Pipeline Analysis

• Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Market Size and Trends

• Market Opportunities

• Impact of upcoming Therapies



Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Report Key Strengths

• 11 Years Forecast

• 7MM Coverage

• Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Epidemiology Segmentation

• Key Cross Competition

• Highly Analyzed Market



• Drugs Uptake



Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Report Assessment

• Current Treatment Practices

• Unmet Needs

• Pipeline Product Profiles

• Market Attractiveness

• Market Drivers and Barriers



Key Questions



Market Insights:

• What were the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?

• What would be the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) total market Size as well as market Size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What are the key findings of the market across 7MM and which country will have the largest Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market Size during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• At what CAGR, the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What would be the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What would be the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market growth till 2030 and what will be the resultant market Size in the year 2030?

• How would the market drivers, barriers, and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?



Epidemiology Insights:

• What are the disease risk, burden, and unmet needs of the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)?

• What is the historical Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) patient pool in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan?

• What would be the forecasted patient pool of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in 7 major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan?

• What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population about Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)?

• Out of all 7MM countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• At what CAGR the population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?



Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs, and Emerging Therapies:

• What are the current options for the treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)?

• What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in the USA, Europe, and Japan?

• What are the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) marketed drugs and their MOA, regulatory milestones, product development activities, advantages, disadvantages, safety, and efficacy, etc.?

• How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)?

• How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)?

• How many emerging therapies are in the mid-stage and late stages of development for the treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)?

• What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) therapies?

• What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

• What are the clinical studies going on for Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) and their status?

• What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)?

• What are the global historical and forecasted market of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)?



Reasons to buy

- The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market

- To understand the future market competition in the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan

- Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market

- To understand the future market competition in the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) market

