PRESS RELEASE

Danderyd August 26, 2020

The board of directors proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting resolve:



upon a change of domicile from Stockholm to Kiruna;

to limit the Board of Directors’ authorisation regarding issuance of shares and related equity instruments;

to abolish the series of class A shares, of which none are outstanding; and

further updates regarding shareholder participation at general meetings.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders will also have the opportunity to further strengthen the board of directors. Though participation through proxies or postal voting will be possible and encouraged, the general meeting will be held as a physical meeting. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at Hannes Snellman Advokatbyrå’s office space at Kungsträdgårdsgatan 20, Stockholm, on September 29 at 3 PM.

Please refer to the separate press release for the full notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Shareholders representing 31% of the shares and votes in Copperstone Resources AB (publ), including the largest shareholders Sunstone Metals Ltd, Michael Mattsson and JOHECO AB, support these proposals.

“Copperstone is continuing its exciting path towards a re-opening of the Viscaria copper mine. One step is to further strengthen our corporate governance and move the company’s domicile to Kiruna where the operation is located.”, comments Chairman Jörgen Olsson.

For further information, please contact CEO Michael Mattsson, +46 705 739 777, michael.mattsson@copperstone.se, info@copperstone.se or visit the Copperstone website at www.copperstone.se

This information was submitted for publication, through the above contact person’s agency, 22:37 CEST on August 26, 2020.

About Copperstone