Danderyd August 26, 2020
The board of directors proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting resolve:
At the Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders will also have the opportunity to further strengthen the board of directors. Though participation through proxies or postal voting will be possible and encouraged, the general meeting will be held as a physical meeting. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at Hannes Snellman Advokatbyrå’s office space at Kungsträdgårdsgatan 20, Stockholm, on September 29 at 3 PM.
Shareholders representing 31% of the shares and votes in Copperstone Resources AB (publ), including the largest shareholders Sunstone Metals Ltd, Michael Mattsson and JOHECO AB, support these proposals.
“Copperstone is continuing its exciting path towards a re-opening of the Viscaria copper mine. One step is to further strengthen our corporate governance and move the company’s domicile to Kiruna where the operation is located.”, comments Chairman Jörgen Olsson.
About Copperstone
Copperstone is a public company trading as COPP B on NASDAQ First North Growh Market (Stockholm). The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8 505 65 172. The Company is focused on base and precious metal exploration in the vicinity of the internationally recognized mining districts of Kiruna and the Skellefte-field in northern Sweden. In addition, the Company also has interests in the Bergslagen mining region, in central Sweden.
