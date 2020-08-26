SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory business of Guggenheim Partners, today announced that former New York Life/Mainstay Investments senior executive Annmarie Woods has joined the firm’s intermediary distribution division as a Regional Vice President. In her role, Woods will be responsible for Independent Broker Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor sales in the New Jersey and the New York Metro area.



The addition of Ms. Woods to Guggenheim Investments reflects aggressive asset growth of the firm’s actively managed mutual funds and products that provide institutional-style solutions to financial advisors and investors. Ms. Woods will join the team led by Chris Parisi, Senior Managing Director, who was appointed Head of Intermediary Distribution last month.

“We are delighted to welcome Annmarie to our team,” said Mr. Parisi. “A seasoned industry executive with a long track record of success, Annmarie’s hire is a testament to the growing demand for Guggenheim’s unique offerings that stem from our behavioral investment process. We are confident that she will play an instrumental role in helping us expand our intermediary offerings and deliver value to clients.”

Prior to joining Guggenheim Investments, Ms. Woods was a Senior Wholesaler at New York Life/Mainstay Investments, where she was responsible for separately managed accounts, mutual funds, ETFs, and hedge funds since 2005. During her 15-year tenure at New York Life/Mainstay Investments, she received awards for top producer and wholesaler of the year, was featured in firmwide programs for women in finance and investing and was a keynote speaker at top advisor symposiums. Prior to that, she held Sales, Retirement, and Advisory roles at both Pioneer Investments and Prudential Investments, where she began her career in 1988.

“I am thrilled to begin my next chapter with the intermediary team at Guggenheim Investments,” said Ms. Woods. “From a competitive standpoint, I have long admired the innovative approach using principles of behavioral finance developed by Global Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd. I believe this highly differentiated investment process continues to drive Guggenheim Investments’ success. I look forward to joining Chris and the Guggenheim team and to providing our growing client base with the tools and services they need to enhance their investments.”

As of July 31, 2020, the Guggenheim Investments Total Return Bond Fund (GIBIX) has raised $3.6 billion in net inflows since March 1, 2020, compared to the Morningstar Core Plus Category, which saw net outflows of $8.8 billion over the same time frame.

With assets over $20 billion as of July 31, 2020, the Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund has led its peers since its Nov. 30, 2011, inception with a 1st percentile ranking based on total return out of 359 funds in the Morningstar Intermediate Core-Plus Bond category, achieving performance of 11.94 percent year to date as of July 31, 20201, and significantly outperforming the Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. In addition to the Total Return Bond Fund, Guggenheim Investments has received positive inflows across many of its Mutual Funds, which has amassed over $37 billion in total AUM as of Aug. 21, 2020.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $220 billion2 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 300+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $280 billion3 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs .

1. As of 7.31.2020, the Institutional Class was ranked 26 out of 605 Intermediate Core-Plus Bond funds (2nd percentile) for the one-year period, 30 out 532 for the three-year period (6th percentile), 5 out of 458 (2nd percentile) for the five-year period, and 1 out of 359 (1st percentile) since inception.

2. Assets under management as of 06.30.2020 and include leverage of $13bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

3. Assets under management are as of 06.30.2020 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $65bn.

This material is distributed or presented for informational or educational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product, or as investing advice of any kind. This material is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. The content contained herein is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation.

This material contains opinions of the author, but not necessarily those of Guggenheim Partners, LLC or its subsidiaries. The opinions contained herein are subject to change without notice. Forward looking statements, estimates, and certain information contained herein are based upon proprietary and non-proprietary research and other sources. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but are not assured as to accuracy. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is neither representation nor warranty as to the current accuracy of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information. No part of this material may be reproduced or referred to in any form, without express written permission of Guggenheim Partners, LLC.

The Total Return Bond Fund may not be suitable for all investors. • Investments in fixed-income instruments are subject to the possibility that interest rates could rise, causing the value of the Fund’s holdings and share price to decline. • Investors in asset-backed securities, including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), generally receive payments that are part interest and part return of principal. These payments may vary based on the rate loans are repaid. Some asset-backed securities may have structures that make their reaction to interest rates and other factors difficult to predict, making their prices volatile and they are subject to liquidity and valuation risk. CLOs bear similar risks to investing in loans directly. • Investments in loans involve special types of risks, including credit, interest rate, counterparty, prepayment, liquidity, and valuation risks. Loans are often below investment grade, may be unrated, and typically offer a fixed or floating interest rate. • High yield and unrated debt securities are at a greater risk of default than investment grade bonds and may be less liquid, which may increase volatility. • The Fund’s use of leverage, through borrowings or instruments such as derivatives, may cause the Fund to be more volatile and riskier than if it had not been leveraged. The more a Fund invests in leveraged instruments, the more the leverage will magnify any gains or losses on those investments. • Investments in reverse repurchase agreements expose the Fund to many of the same risks as leveraged instruments, such as derivatives. • You may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. • Please read the prospectus for more detailed information regarding these and other risks.

GIBIX - Average Annual Total Returns (As of 6.30.2020) 3-Month YTD 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year Since Fund

Inception Gross/Net

Expense Ratio1 Fund

Inception Date GIBIX - Institutional 5.70 % 8.96 % 10.05 % 5.65 % 5.45 % 6.08 % 0.59%/0.52% 11.30.2011 Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index 2.90 % 6.14 % 8.74 % 5.32 % 4.30 % 3.55 % – –

Performance displayed represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that when shares are redeemed, they may be worth more or less than original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For up-to-date fund performance, including performance current to the most recent month end, please visit our web site at guggenheiminvestments.com.

Data is subject to change on a daily basis. Partial year returns are cumulative, not annualized. Returns reflect the reinvestment of dividends. The referenced index is unmanaged and not available for direct investment. Index performance does not reflect transaction costs, fees or expenses. Index Data Source: FundStation.



The advisor has contractually agreed to waive fees and/or reimburse fund expenses until 2.1.2021 to limit the ordinary expenses of the fund. Read the prospectus for more information regarding fees and expenses.

Morningstar absolute and percentile ranks are based on average annual total return relative to all funds in the same Morningstar category, which includes both mutual funds and ETFs, and do not include the effect of sales charges. Absolute ranks are assigned in descending order for each fund in the category, with 1 being the top performing fund. Funds with the same performance figure are assigned the same absolute rank. Percentile ranks range from 1 (top 1%) to 100 (least favorable), with no minimum number of funds per category. For example, for a category containing three funds, the ranks would be 1, 50, and 100.

©2020 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar, nor its content providers, are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

Read a fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) carefully before investing. It contains the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other information, which should be considered carefully before investing. Obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) at GuggenheimInvestments.com or call 800.820.0888.