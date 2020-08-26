PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 27 August 2020

The Ramsay Health Care Group (ASX : RHC) releases its June 2020 annual results today, based for the contribution of its European operations on Ramsay Santé management accounts.

Ramsay Santé will not publish preliminary accounts this year as a consequence of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on its activity. Annual accounts will be submitted to the Board on 20 October 2020 and released shortly after. They may differ from the management accounts mainly because of possible amendments to the amounts of the revenue guarantee scheme in France, of the impacts of the compensation measures related to the bonuses paid to the nursing staff and of the coverage of the Covid related cost borne by its facilities across Europe.

Even if the global frame related to those various support packages, set up in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic, is finalised, calculation methods and scope of application are still under review. We hope that conclusions should be available during Fall.

Attachment