TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) herein announces its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Key financial and operating highlights in the second quarter of 2020:

The Company generated gross revenue of approximately $2.9 million in the second quarter, a 7% increase vs the same period in 2019 and a 192% increase sequentially from the first quarter in 2020.

Net revenue in the second quarter 2020 was $2.3 million, a 6% increase vs the same period in 2019.

Average Flowr branded price per gram in the second quarter was $6.69 reflecting the Company’s positioning in the premium segment. Overall average price per gram in the second quarter was $5.88, due to bulk sales agreements entered into during the quarter.

419 kgs of dried cannabis sales in the quarter was up 23% vs the same period in 2019 and up 242% sequentially from the first quarter in 2020. 345 kgs of sales were of the Company’s flagship strain BC Pink Kush.

The Company harvested a total of 1,346 kgs of dried cannabis in the second quarter, up 193% vs the same period in 2019 and a 174% increase sequentially from the first quarter in 2020 as all grow rooms in the facility were being utilized after being fully licensed by Health Canada in February. 1,196 kgs of BC Pink Kush were harvested in the second quarter of 2020. The Company expects to continue to increase the amount of its premium dried flower available for sale.

Normalized cash cost per gram was $3.58 in the second quarter, an improvement from $4.91 in the first quarter of 2020, as the Company began benefitting from its automated packaging line. The Company believes more material improvements will be achieved in the third quarter once automation is fully operational and due to allocation of fixed costs over larger production quantities.

SG&A of $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 was 16% lower than the second quarter in 2019 and was 27% lower than in the first quarter as the Company began seeing benefits of its global restructuring program announced in March 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.9 million in the second quarter was a $4.0 million improvement sequentially from the first fiscal quarter in 2020.

The Company strengthened its financial position with the closing of an aggregate non-brokered $21.5 million secured subordinated convertible debenture unit private placement in two tranches, the first on April 27, 2020 and second on June 3, 2020 (the “Offering”). Management, insiders and employees of the Company, led by Flowr’s Chairman and CEO subscribed in excess of $12 million to the offering.

Insiders representing in excess of 55% of total sharecount have signed a voluntary 1 year lock-up agreement in connection with the Offering, in addition to any lock-ups they have currently entered into, and have not sold a share since the Company’s inception.

On May 14, 2020, the Company announced that it had entered into an Equity Line and Profit Sharing Agreement (the “Partnership”) with Terrace Global Inc. (TSX-V: TRCE) (“Terrace Global”) to fund the development and operations of Holigen, with both parties expecting Terrace Global to fund at least $3 million over the course of the Partnership.

Flowr and Terrace Global have been advancing the operations in Europe and continue to be on track for harvesting what is believed to be the largest outdoor THC cultivation project in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2020. During the second quarter, approximately 1 million square feet of cultivation space was planted with a variety of high THC cultivars including Flowr’s flagship BC Pink Kush.

Subsequent financial and operational highlights post end of the second quarter:

Flowr’s BC Pink Kush was the number 1 selling dried flower SKU in dollar terms sold by the OCS to retailers for the trailing 1, 3 and 6 months for the period ended August 12, 2020.

Flowr’s BC Pink Kush has not been irradiated in 18 months, a testament to Flowr’s ability to bring quality product to market.

A recent consumer research report by the Brightfield Group highlighted Flowr as the #7 ranked Brand by Awareness in Canada and had Flowr ranked #1 or #2 in a variety of Loyalty, Brand Promotion and Satisfaction scores among the top 10 purchased brands in Canada. The Company expects to build on this achievement as it continues to invest in sales and marketing.

The Company recently received approval of its Autorite des marches public (“AMP”) application to operate in the Province of Quebec and expects to be in market with product by the fourth quarter.

The Company re-iterates its objective of becoming cash flow positive in H2 2020 even with the uncertainty around COVID-19.

Q3 2020 net revenue is expected to be at least 30% higher than Q2 2020.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“We made progress against our key strategic and financial objectives in the second quarter of 2020. Sales momentum in our flagship BC Pink Kush continues to build. We have leading market share in Ontario which is evidence that there is strong consumer demand for premium dried flower despite the increasing proliferation of value brands in the sector. We are very excited by the progress we are making with our partners at Terrace Global in Portugal and continue to expect a sizeable harvest in Q4 2020 in what we believe is the largest outdoor THC cultivation project in Europe to date. Given the sales trends in our Canadian business we continue to believe we will become cash flow positive in the second half of 2020,” said Vinay Tolia, Flowr’s Chief Executive Officer.

SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

The following table summarizes the Company’s key financial and operational results:

In thousands of Canadian dollars,

(except per share and grams metrics) Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2020

2019

2019

2018

Grams Harvested – K1* 1,345,567 459,956 1,835,668 739,716 Grams Sold 419,264 339,624 541,778 550,819 Average Net Realized Price per Gram 5.88 6.41 6.12 6.91 Gross Revenue 2,960 2,761 3,972 4,573 Net revenue ** 2,314 2,184 3,090 3,810 Gross profit (loss) before fair value adjustments (1,043 ) 70 (2,666 ) 184 Selling, General and Administrative expense 4,417 5,268 10,436 8,969 Share-based compensation 745 3,491 1,602 5,594 Net income/(loss)** (5,438 ) 11,159 (17,930 ) 5,161 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (0.04 ) 0.13 (0.13 ) 0.08 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (0.04 ) 0.08 (0.13 ) 0.05 Cash used in investing activities (6,013 ) (14,195 ) (10,036 ) (26,840 ) Cash from financing activities 20,876 16,288 24,452 18,397

* Excludes trim

** Net of excise tax, sales returns and price concessions.



1,346 kgs of production was the Company’s highest quarterly production number to date, reflective of having 20 grow rooms in operation.

1,196 kgs of BC Pink Kush was harvested in the second quarter of 2020, with approximately 40% of the harvests occurring late in the quarter in the month of June.

Net revenue of $2.3 million was the Company’s highest revenue quarter since initial industry wide product sell-in in Q4 2018.

The following table summarizes the Company’s financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020:

In thousands of CAD dollars Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income/(loss) (6,908 ) 11,010 (19,686 ) 5,013 Depreciation and amortization 1,531 663 2,771 1,133 Unrealized (gains) losses on fair value adjustments of biological assets 1,217 (1,497 ) 3,845 (1,703 ) Fair value adjustments on inventory sold (553 ) 211 (711 ) 169 Share-based compensation 836 3,491 1,728 5,594 Restructuring costs (11 ) — 726 — Unrealized (gain) loss on fair value of investments held in shares — — (2 ) (148 ) Unrealized loss on valuation of warrant investment — 20 39 371 Loss (gain) on acquisition of investment in Holigen — (18,750 ) — (18,750 ) Finance costs 1,003 — 1,501 — Interest expense 9 156 (15 ) 196 Adjusted EBITDA (2,876 ) (4,696 ) (9,804 ) (7,829 )

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS Measure)

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, plus (minus) income taxes (recovery), plus (minus) interest income (expense), net, plus depreciation and amortization, plus share-based compensation, plus (minus) non-cash fair value adjustments on biological assets and inventory sold, plus listing expense costs, plus (minus) loss (gain) on investments and plus inventory impairments. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it is a commonly used measure in the capital markets and as it is a close proxy for repeatable cash used by operations.

For a full discussion of Flowr’s operational and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, please refer to the Company’s second quarter 2020 Management’s Discussion & Analysis and Financial Statements, which have been filed on SEDAR.

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility that is awaiting licensing from Health Canada. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates GMP licensed facilities in both Portugal and Australia.

Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.

For more information, please visit flowrcorp.com or follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation.

On behalf of The Flowr Corporation:

Vinay Tolia

CEO and Director

