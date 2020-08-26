KANSAS CITY, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Companion Protect, a leading pet health insurance company based in Kansas City, today presented a check for $130,510.09 to eight local animal shelters and the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. The check represents proceeds from the sold-out 2020 Kansas City Pet Calendar.

The Pet Calendar project was the first in a partnership with Companion Protect brand ambassador Brittany Matthews and featured 14 members of the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs, as well as 14 local shelter dogs.

“The project was a touchdown from the beginning,” said Companion Protect CEO Casey Masters. “We wanted to ensure our donation had a significant impact on the lives of shelter animals in our hometown. A big thanks to everyone who purchased the calendar and supported this effort, I’m confident we succeeded.”

Matthews and her boyfriend Patrick Mahomes were featured on the cover of the calendar along with their dogs Silver and Steel. All proceeds from the calendar were earmarked to bring awareness to local shelters and the pets that need homes.

Matthews is a fitness trainer, business owner and a former professional soccer player, and a proud advocate for animal rights and safety.

“Companion Protect shares my passion as an advocate for animals,” said Matthews. “This donation is just the beginning of what we can do together in this community to make animals' lives better.”

The proceeds from the calendar are being distributed to eight local animal shelters: KC Pet Project, Wayside Waifs, Great Plains SPCA, the Greater Humane Society of Kansas City, Midwest Animal ResQ, Central Missouri Humane Society, Mission Driven and Melissa's Second Chances, along with the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

Local animal shelters have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Adapting to a virtual environment has meant increased costs and fewer funds available as shelters address the challenges of caring for and placing pets into loving homes durgin the pandemic.

“We hope this donation will make a real difference for local shelters,” Masters continued. “We’re grateful for our team’s work, our ambassador, Brittany, and all those who supported the project and purchased calendars. Your donations mean more than you know.”

