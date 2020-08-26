August 27, 2020

Team Tankers International Ltd. Announces 2nd Quarter 2020 Results

2nd Quarter 2020 results



Team Tankers International Ltd. (OSE: TEAM) reported EBITDA for the 2nd quarter of $21.7 million, compared with $16.5 million in the 1st quarter of 2020 (Q2'19: $11.8 million). Net loss in the 2nd quarter of 2020 was $2.4 million, compared with a net income of $1.4 million in the 1st quarter of 2020 (Q2'19 net loss: $17.4 million). The average time charter equivalent rate for the fleet was $14,667 per day this quarter, compared with $13,812 per day in the previous quarter.

Team’s CEO, Hans Feringa, commented “We executed the strategic commercial cooperation with Maersk Tankers and commenced the joint venture with V.Group for technical management, building commercial and operational scale for our tanker fleet. The two partnerships have improved trading performance, reduced costs and increase our flexibility for additional divestment and investment activity.”

Forward looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including Team Tankers International's management's examination of historical operating trends. Although Team Tankers International believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, the Company cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.

Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this report include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the chemical tanker market, changes in the Company's operating expenses including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company. Neither Team Tankers International nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements.

The 2nd quarter 2020 financial report is attached.

The Board of Directors

Team Tankers International Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions should be directed to:

Hans Feringa: President and CEO

T: +1 203 341 3600

Jens Gisle Schnelle: CFO

T: +1 203 341 3600





About Team Tankers International Ltd.: Team Tankers International Ltd. is a leading tanker company committed to providing safe, reliable and incident free transport services to our worldwide customer base. The Company transports a wide variety of cargoes including organic chemicals, non-organic chemicals, petroleum products, vegetable oils and lube oils. Team Tankers International Ltd. is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: TEAM).





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

