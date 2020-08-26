New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dementia with Diabetes - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932736/?utm_source=GNW





Dementia with Diabetes Understanding

Dementia is a malady—usually of a chronic or progressive nature—in which there is deterioration in cognitive function (i.e., the ability to process thought). It affects memory, thinking, orientation, comprehension, calculation, learning capacity, language, and judgment. The impairment in cognitive function is commonly accompanied and occasionally preceded, by deterioration in emotional control, social behavior, or motivation. Dementia develops as a result of a complex interplay of clinical and biological factors and is beset by multiple underlying pathological features. People with type 2 diabetes represent a substantial risk group for cognitive impairment and dementia caused by both Alzheimer’s disease dementia and vascular brain injury. Furthermore, type 2 diabetes increases the risk of mortality in patients who already have dementia, suggesting that targeted intervention at any point may improve health outcomes.

Diabetes is a condition in which the amount of glucose in the blood is too high due to defects in insulin secretion, action or both (American Diabetes Association, 2009). Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas gland, which controls glucose levels in the blood. If diabetes is not well-controlled or is diagnosed late, people with the condition can develop several disabling complications including blindness, kidney failure, foot ulcers, heart attacks, and stroke. There are two main types of diabetes which majorly includes type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

There are over 100 different types of dementia, but the most common type is Alzheimer’s, vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, Parkinson’s, CJD, Pick’s disease, and alcohol-related dementia. Although many of the studies examined risk related to all-cause dementia, there is evidence that two specific subtypes, Alzheimer’s disease dementia and vascular dementia, are most strongly associated with type 2 diabetes. Early symptoms include forgetfulness, repetitiveness, short-term memory loss, and difficulty in finding the right words.

Dementia with Diabetes Epidemiology Perspective

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Prevalent Population of Dementia ,Age-specific prevalent population of dementia, Type-specific prevalent population of dementia, Severity-specific Prevalent Population of Alzheimer’s Dementia and Prevalence of Dementia (Alzheimer’s disease) with Diabetes a scenario of Dementia with Diabetes in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Dementia with Diabetes Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

• The total prevalent cases of dementia in 7MM is 21,021,021 in 2017, which is expected to increase in the forecast period

• Among the EU5, Germany accounts for the highest prevalent cases of dementia with diabetes followed by UK and France i.e., 173,957, 148,423 and 148,376 cases in 2017 which is estimated to increase in the forecast period.

• According to the report, it is estimated that the type-specific prevalent cases of dementia in Alzheimers disease in the US were 5,796,827 in 2017 which is expected to increase by 2030.

• The total prevalent cases of dementia in the UK were found to be 1,450,858 cases in 2017, which is expected to increase in the forecast period.

• According to the analysis, in 2017, the higher aged population is commonly affected by dementia. As per the estimates, there were 267,546, 1,426,911, 4,013,188, and 3,210,550 cases of 50-64, 65–74, 75–84, and 85+ in 2017 in the US.

• In US (2017), the estimated cases of type specific dementia for Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, Lewy-body dementia, Fronto-temporal dementia, mixed dementia and others are 5,796,827, 1,337,729, 535,092, 89,182, 713,456 and 445,910.

• In 2017, the total prevalent case of dementia with diabetes in Japan is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.56% during the forecast period.

• According to the analysis, mild cases accounts for 2,373,801 cases in 2017 followed by 2,484,520 moderate cases and 938,506 severe cases in the US respectively.



Scope of the Report

• The report covers the descriptive overview of Dementia with Diabetes, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies.

• The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

• The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Dementia with Diabetes.

• The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Prevalent Cases of Dementia with Diabetes, Total Diagnosed and Treated Cases of Dementia with Diabetes.



Report Highlights

• Eleven-Year Forecast of Dementia with Diabetes

• 7MM Coverage

• Prevalent Population of Dementia

• Age-specific prevalent population of dementia

• Type-specific prevalent population of dementia

• Severity-specific Prevalent Population of Alzheimer’s Dementia

• Prevalence of Dementia (Alzheimer’s disease) with Diabetes



Key Questions Answered

• What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Dementia with Diabetes?

• What is the historical Dementia with Diabetes patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan?

• What would be the forecasted patient pool of Dementia with Diabetes at the 7MM level?

• What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Dementia with Diabetes?

• Out of the countries mentioned above, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Dementia with Diabetes during the forecast period (2020–2030)?

• At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020–2030)?



Reasons to buy

The Dementia with Diabetes report will allow the user to -

• Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM Dementia with Diabetes market.

• Quantify patient populations in the 7MM Dementia with Diabetes market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the specific type of Dementia with Diabetes that presents the best opportunities for Dementia with Diabetes therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

• The Dementia with Diabetes epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and PhD level epidemiologists.

• The Dementia with Diabetes epidemiology model developed is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based on transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over the 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.



Key Assessments

• Patient Segmentation

• Disease Risk and Burden

• Risk of disease by the segmentation

• Factors driving growth in a specific patient population



Geographies Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan

Study Period: 2017–2030

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932736/?utm_source=GNW



