New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dup15q Syndrome - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932735/?utm_source=GNW





Dup15q Syndrome Disease Understanding

Dup15q syndrome is a clinically identifiable syndrome that results from the duplication (or multiplication) of a portion of chromosome 15.

Each chromosome has unique regions or bands that contain genes, and each band is labeled numerically. The extra genetic material known as Dup15q syndrome contains the bands on chromosome 15 at the q arm labeled 11.2–13.1 (also referred to as the Prader-Willi/Angelman critical region [PWACR]). It can span past these bands but must contain the 11.2–13.1 region to be identified as Dup15q syndrome. The duplications occur by one of the two mechanisms isodicentric 15 chromosome [idic (15)], or an interstitial duplication 15 [int dup(15)].

The syndrome is characterized by hypotonia and gross and fine motor delays, variable intellectual disability (ID), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and epilepsy, including infantile spasms. These characteristics of the disease vary from patient to patient and are influenced by parent-of-origin of the duplication and number of copies of the PWACR.

Dup15q Syndrome Epidemiology Perspective

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Prevalent Population of Dup15q Syndrome in the 7MM, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Dup15q Syndrome in the 7MM, and Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Dup15q Syndrome in the 7MM scenario of Dup15q syndrome in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Dup15q Syndrome Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

• Total prevalent cases of Dup15q syndrome in the 7MM was found to be 45,884 in 2017.

• Total prevalent cases of Dup15q syndrome in the US were found to be 22,077 in 2017.

• Total diagnosed prevalent cases of Dup15q syndrome in the US were found to be 4,415 in 2017.

• Among the European 5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed population of Dup15q syndrome with 793 cases, followed by the United Kingdom and Italy respectively. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest population of 323 cases in 2017.

• In 2017, out of the total diagnosed cases (4,415) in the US for Dup15q syndrome, 2,649 and 1,766 cases were contributed by idic (15) and int dup (15), respectively.

• Japan had 8,374 prevalent cases of Dup15q syndrome in 2017. Out, of these cases, approximately 20% were the diagnosed population.



Scope of the Report

• The report covers the descriptive overview of Dup15q syndrome, explaining its signs and symptoms, genes associated with the disease and currently available therapies.

• The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

• The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Dup15q syndrome.

• The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

• The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Prevalent Population of Dup15q syndrome, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Dup15q syndrome, and Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Dup15q syndrome.



Report Highlights

• 11-Year Forecast of Dup15q Syndrome

• 7MM Coverage

• Total Prevalent Population of Dup15q Syndrome

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Dup15q Syndrome

• Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Dup15q Syndrome



Key Questions Answered

• What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Dup15q syndrome?

• What is the historical Dup15q syndrome patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan?

• What would be the forecasted patient pool of Dup15q syndrome at the 7MM level?

• What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Dup15q syndrome?

• Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Dup15q syndrome during the forecast period (2020–2030)?

• At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020–2030)?



Reasons to buy

The Dup15q syndrome report will allow the user to -

• Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM Dup15q syndrome epidemiology forecast.

• The Dup15q syndrome epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and Ph.D. level epidemiologists.

• The Dup15q syndrome epidemiology model developed is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based on transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over the eleven-year forecast period using reputable sources.



Key Assessments

• Patient Segmentation

• Disease Risk and Burden

• Risk of disease by the segmentation

• Factors driving growth in a specific patient population



Geographies Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan

Study Period: 2017–2030

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932735/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001