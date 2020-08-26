SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI), a leading online entertainment platform for young generations in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:
“Last year, we reaffirmed user growth as our key strategic focus and have been efficiently executing on that goal,” said Mr. Rui Chen, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bilibili. “After our stellar first quarter, we continued to strengthen our growth momentum and invested in broadening recognition of the Bilibili brand name. Our confidence in this strategy is built on our self-fulfilling ecosystem. We believe the content pool we offer is deep and diverse enough to host a much wider user base, and our friendly and vibrant community can retain those newcomers. During the second quarter, we launched several successful marketing campaigns to raise brand awareness and improve brand perception, while actively expanding our content offerings, all of which led to our fast and healthy user growth. In the meantime, video-lization has become an inevitable trend as more people look to video as their primary way to consume and express content. Being uniquely positioned as the star platform in the online video space, we expect this trend to put us on the fast track as we continue to expand. Looking ahead, our sights are set on further executing our growth strategy, building an even more dynamic and robust community, and bringing additional value to all of our stakeholders.”
Mr. Sam Fan, Chief Financial Officer of Bilibili, said, “Our growth strategy continues to pay off as our platform becomes more attractive for users and business partners. During the second quarter, our revenues grew 70% year-over-year, reaching RMB2.6 billion, once again exceeding our guidance. We continued to convert our growing traffic to paying users. MPUs reached 12.9 million, more than double compared to the same period last year. With increased revenues and improved leverage, our gross margin rose to 23.1% in the second quarter from 16.4% in the same period last year. We are also pleased to have completed an offering convertible senior notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$800 million, at a lower interest rate than last year, despite the volatile market. We expect these funds to support our strategic growth initiatives as we continue to invest in our future, while maintaining high quality, sustainable growth.”
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Total net revenues. Total net revenues were RMB2,617.6 million (US$370.5 million), representing an increase of 70% from the same period of 2019.
Mobile games. Revenues from mobile games were RMB1,248.0 million (US$176.6 million), representing an increase of 36% from the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to the successful newly launched mobile game Princess Connect, and the sustained stable performance of existing mobile games.
Value-added services (VAS) (formerly known as Live broadcasting and VAS). Revenues from VAS were RMB825.3 million (US$116.8 million), representing an increase of 153% from the same period of 2019, mainly attributable to the Company’s enhanced monetization efforts, led by increases in the number of paying users for the Company’s premium membership program, live broadcasting services and other value-added services.
Advertising. Revenues from advertising were RMB348.6 million (US$49.3 million), representing an increase of 108% from the same period of 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to the increasing number of advertisers, which was driven by further recognition of Bilibili’s brand name in China’s online advertising market.
E-commerce and others. Revenues from e-commerce and others were RMB195.8 million (US$27.7 million), representing an increase of 58% from the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to the increase in sales of products through the Company’s e-commerce platform.
Cost of revenues. Cost of revenues was RMB2,013.6 million (US$285.0 million), representing an increase of 57% compared to the same period of 2019. Revenue-sharing cost, a key component of cost of revenues, was RMB1,027.3 million (US$145.4 million), representing an increase of 79% from the same period in 2019.
Gross profit. Gross profit was RMB604.0 million (US$85.5 million), representing an increase of 140% from the same period in 2019.
Total operating expenses. Total operating expenses were RMB1,214.1 million (US$171.8 million), representing an increase of 103% from the same period of 2019.
Sales and marketing expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB675.1 million (US$95.6 million), representing a 181% increase year-over-year. The increase was primarily attributable to increased channel and marketing expenses associated with Bilibili’s app and brand, as well as promotional expenses for the Company’s mobile games. The increase was also attributable to the increase in headcount in sales and marketing personnel.
General and administrative expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB208.4 million (US$29.5 million), representing a 48% increase year-over-year. The increase was primarily due to increased headcount in general and administrative personnel, increased share-based compensation expenses and other general and administrative expenses.
Research and development expenses. Research and development expenses were RMB330.6 million (US$46.8 million), representing a 53% increase year-over-year. The increase was primarily due to increased headcount in research and development personnel and increased share-based compensation expenses.
Loss from operations. Loss from operations was RMB610.1 million (US$86.4 million), compared to RMB345.4 million in the same period of 2019.
Income tax expense. Income tax expense was RMB11.9 million (US$1.7 million), compared to RMB12.7 million in the same period of 2019.
Net loss. Net loss was RMB570.9 million (US$80.8 million), compared to RMB315.0 million in the same period of 2019.
Adjusted net loss2. Adjusted net loss, which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions, was RMB475.7 million (US$67.3 million), compared to RMB256.1 million in the same period of 2019.
Basic and diluted EPS and adjusted basic and diluted EPS2. Basic and diluted net loss per share were RMB1.63 (US$0.23), compared to RMB0.96 in the same period of 2019. Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share were RMB1.35 (US$0.19), compared to RMB0.78 in the same period of 2019.
Cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and short-term investments. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, time deposits, as well as short-term investments of RMB15.6 billion (US$2.2 billion), compared to RMB8.1 billion as of December 31, 2019.
Recent Development
In June 2020, the Company completed an offering of convertible senior notes (the “Notes”) due 2027 in an aggregate principal amount of US$800 million. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Notes for enriching its content offerings, investing in research and development, and other general corporate purposes.
Outlook
For the third quarter of 2020, the Company currently expects net revenues to be between RMB3.05 billion and RMB3.10 billion.
The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates, which are all subject to various uncertainties, including those related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
1 The paying users are calculated by number of users who paid for games, live broadcasting, premium membership, Bilibili Comic and Maoer, after eliminating duplicates of users paid for multiple services other than users of Maoer. The Company adds the number of paying users of Maoer toward its total paying users without eliminating duplicates.
2 Adjusted net loss and adjusted basic and diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.
About Bilibili Inc.
Bilibili represents an iconic brand of online entertainment with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili provides an immersive entertainment experience and high-quality content that caters to the evolving and diversified interests of its users and communities, and has built its platform based on the strong emotional connections of Bilibili’s users to its content and communities.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.bilibili.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per share and per ADS, basic and diluted, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions, which are non-cash charges. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company’s results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.0651 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2020 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue,” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the Impact of COVID-19, Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Bilibili’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Bilibili may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Bilibili’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bilibili’s business, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; Bilibili’s strategies; Bilibili’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Bilibili’s ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, provide quality content, products and services, and expand its product and service offerings; competition in the online entertainment industry; Bilibili’s ability to maintain its culture and brand image within its addressable user communities; Bilibili’s ability to manage its costs and expenses; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to the online entertainment industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
|BILIBILI INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|Net revenues:
|Mobile games
|919,856
|1,150,613
|1,247,977
|1,793,311
|2,398,590
|Value-added services
(formerly known as Live broadcasting and VAS)
|326,013
|793,553
|825,251
|617,665
|1,618,804
|Advertising
|167,736
|214,266
|348,572
|280,235
|562,838
|E-commerce and others
|124,078
|157,103
|195,801
|219,979
|352,904
|Total net revenues
|1,537,683
|2,315,535
|2,617,601
|2,911,190
|4,933,136
|Cost of revenues
|(1,285,944
|)
|(1,785,071
|)
|(2,013,588
|)
|(2,470,135
|)
|(3,798,659
|)
|Gross profit
|251,739
|530,464
|604,013
|441,055
|1,134,477
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(240,004
|)
|(605,957
|)
|(675,092
|)
|(421,491
|)
|(1,281,049
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(141,269
|)
|(171,377
|)
|(208,411
|)
|(269,756
|)
|(379,788
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(215,860
|)
|(297,335
|)
|(330,628
|)
|(401,935
|)
|(627,963
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(597,133
|)
|(1,074,669
|)
|(1,214,131
|)
|(1,093,182
|)
|(2,288,800
|)
|Loss from operations
|(345,394
|)
|(544,205
|)
|(610,118
|)
|(652,127
|)
|(1,154,323
|)
|Other income/(expenses):
|Investment income/(loss), net
|14,468
|(26,481
|)
|31,423
|96,515
|4,942
|Interest income
|49,971
|26,652
|23,504
|74,378
|50,156
|Interest expense
|(15,638
|)
|(15,172
|)
|(22,671
|)
|(15,638
|)
|(37,843
|)
|Exchange (losses)/gains
|(847
|)
|12,710
|4,213
|(2,948
|)
|16,923
|Others, net
|(4,905
|)
|17,333
|14,734
|10,025
|32,067
|Total other income, net
|43,049
|15,042
|51,203
|162,332
|66,245
|Loss before income tax
|(302,345
|)
|(529,163
|)
|(558,915
|)
|(489,795
|)
|(1,088,078
|)
|Income tax
|(12,671
|)
|(9,392
|)
|(11,939
|)
|(20,859
|)
|(21,331
|)
|Net loss
|(315,016
|)
|(538,555
|)
|(570,854
|)
|(510,654
|)
|(1,109,409
|)
|Accretion to redeemable noncontrolling interests
|-
|(1,270
|)
|(1,760
|)
|-
|(3,030
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|2,201
|4,584
|5,966
|11,879
|10,550
|Net loss attributable to the Bilibili Inc.'s shareholders
|(312,815
|)
|(535,241
|)
|(566,648
|)
|(498,775
|)
|(1,101,889
|)
|Net loss per share, basic
|(0.96
|)
|(1.62
|)
|(1.63
|)
|(1.56
|)
|(3.25
|)
|Net loss per ADS, basic
|(0.96
|)
|(1.62
|)
|(1.63
|)
|(1.56
|)
|(3.25
|)
|Net loss per share, diluted
|(0.96
|)
|(1.62
|)
|(1.63
|)
|(1.56
|)
|(3.25
|)
|Net loss per ADS, diluted
|(0.96
|)
|(1.62
|)
|(1.63
|)
|(1.56
|)
|(3.25
|)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares, basic
|325,661,667
|329,443,167
|348,634,400
|318,789,916
|339,039,316
|Weighted average number of ADS, basic
|325,661,667
|329,443,167
|348,634,400
|318,789,916
|339,039,316
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares, diluted
|325,661,667
|329,443,167
|348,634,400
|318,789,916
|339,039,316
|Weighted average number of ADS, diluted
|325,661,667
|329,443,167
|348,634,400
|318,789,916
|339,039,316
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.
|BILIBILI INC.
NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|Share-based compensation expenses included in:
|Cost of revenues
|6,111
|6,875
|7,256
|11,185
|14,131
|Sales and marketing expenses
|3,778
|6,759
|11,212
|6,900
|17,971
|General and administrative expenses
|17,130
|26,416
|41,421
|30,355
|67,837
|Research and development expenses
|17,381
|15,474
|26,758
|31,208
|42,232
|Total
|44,400
|55,524
|86,647
|79,648
|142,171
|BILIBILI INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|December 31,
|June 30,
|2019
|2020
|RMB
|RMB
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|4,962,660
|6,094,270
|Time deposits
|1,844,558
|4,822,414
|Accounts receivable, net
|744,845
|773,209
|Prepayments and other current assets
|1,511,191
|1,935,293
|Short‑term investments
|1,260,810
|4,639,382
|Total current assets
|10,324,064
|18,264,568
|Non‑current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|516,087
|698,959
|Production cost, net
|443,533
|556,019
|Intangible assets, net
|1,657,333
|1,988,680
|Goodwill
|1,012,026
|1,012,026
|Long‑term investments, net
|1,251,129
|1,622,453
|Other long-term assets
|312,395
|329,472
|Total non‑current assets
|5,192,503
|6,207,609
|Total assets
|15,516,567
|24,472,177
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|1,904,042
|2,627,802
|Salary and welfare payables
|355,936
|390,275
|Taxes payable
|67,856
|50,388
|Short-term loan
|-
|100,000
|Deferred revenue
|1,369,000
|1,621,322
|Accrued liabilities and other payables
|575,763
|785,670
|Total current liabilities
|4,272,597
|5,575,457
|Non-current liabilities:
|Long-term debt
|3,414,628
|9,037,440
|Other long-term liabilities
|192,882
|197,552
|Total non-current liabilities
|3,607,510
|9,234,992
|Total liabilities
|7,880,107
|14,810,449
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|-
|128,053
|Total Bilibili Inc.’s shareholders’ equity
|7,052,484
|8,939,966
|Noncontrolling interests
|583,976
|593,709
|Total shareholders’ equity
|7,636,460
|9,533,675
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and shareholders’ equity
|15,516,567
|24,472,177
|BILIBILI INC.
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|Net loss
|(315,016
|)
|(538,555
|)
|(570,854
|)
|(510,654
|)
|(1,109,409
|)
|Add:
|Share-based compensation expenses
|44,400
|55,524
|86,647
|79,648
|142,171
|Amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions
|14,476
|8,472
|8,472
|29,490
|16,944
|Adjusted net loss
|(256,140
|)
|(474,559
|)
|(475,735
|)
|(401,516
|)
|(950,294
|)
|Net loss attributable to the Bilibili Inc.'s shareholders
|(312,815
|)
|(535,241
|)
|(566,648
|)
|(498,775
|)
|(1,101,889
|)
|Add:
|Share-based compensation expenses
|44,400
|55,524
|86,647
|79,648
|142,171
|Amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions
|14,476
|8,472
|8,472
|29,490
|16,944
|Adjusted net loss attributable to the Bilibili Inc.'s shareholders
|(253,939
|)
|(471,245
|)
|(471,529
|)
|(389,637
|)
|(942,774
|)
|Adjusted net loss per share, basic
|(0.78
|)
|(1.43
|)
|(1.35
|)
|(1.22
|)
|(2.78
|)
|Adjusted net loss per ADS, basic
|(0.78
|)
|(1.43
|)
|(1.35
|)
|(1.22
|)
|(2.78
|)
|Adjusted net loss per share, diluted
|(0.78
|)
|(1.43
|)
|(1.35
|)
|(1.22
|)
|(2.78
|)
|Adjusted net loss per ADS, diluted
|(0.78
|)
|(1.43
|)
|(1.35
|)
|(1.22
|)
|(2.78
|)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares, basic
|325,661,667
|329,443,167
|348,634,400
|318,789,916
|339,039,316
|Weighted average number of ADS, basic
|325,661,667
|329,443,167
|348,634,400
|318,789,916
|339,039,316
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares, diluted
|325,661,667
|329,443,167
|348,634,400
|318,789,916
|339,039,316
|Weighted average number of ADS, diluted
|325,661,667
|329,443,167
|348,634,400
|318,789,916
|339,039,316
Bilibili Inc.
Yanpu District, CHINA