CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (“NXT” or the "Company") (TSX: SFD; OTC QB: NSFDF) is pleased to provide the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on August 25, 2020.
Shareholders approved the following:
Further details are set out in the Company’s Information Circular dated July 17, 2020 posted on the Company's website and filed on www.sedar.com.
Specific voting results are as follows:
|Description of Matter
|# of Votes
For
|% of
Votes
For
|# of Votes
Withheld/
Against
|% of
Votes
Withheld
/ Against
|Election of the following Directors:
|George Liszicasz
|30,908,722
|89.81%
|3,507,768
|10.19%
|Charles Selby
|30,230,915
|87.84%
|4,185,575
|12.16%
|John Tilson
|31,361,156
|91.12%
|3,055,334
|8.88%
|Thomas E. Valentine
|30,694,884
|89.19%
|3,721,606
|10.81%
|Bruce G. Wilcox
|31,361,156
|91.12%
|3,055,334
|8.88%
|Frank Ingriselli
|32,015,516
|93.02%
|2,400,974
|6.98%
|Appointment of Auditors
|40,388,024
|99.96%
|14,352
|0.04%
|Employee Share Purchase Plan
|30,852,393
|89.64%
|3,564,097
|10.36%
|Unallocated Entitlements
|30,820,713
|89.55%
|3,595,777
|10.45%
About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.
NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their hydrocarbon exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.
Contact Information
For investor and media inquiries please contact:
|Eugene Woychyshyn
|Mr. George Liszicasz
|VP of Finance & CFO
|President & CEO
|+1-403-206-0805
|+1-403-206-0800
|nxt_info@nxtenergy.com
|nxt_info@nxtenergy.com
|www.nxtenergy.com
|www.nxtenergy.com
NXT Energy Solutions Inc.
Calgary, Alberta, CANADA
