DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriSon Farms International Inc., is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier’s, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.



“We were searching for a simple, cost-effective traceability solution when we heard about iTrade’s offer. Its ease of use in the field is a big plus for us, and being able to effectively test it out for a year free-of-charge really decreased the risk for us. We expect it will complement, instead of disrupt, our daily operations, and this will be huge for us as we grow our business and attract new customers,” comments Josh Mastronardi, COO at TriSon Farms International Inc.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Whether you’re a small, family farm or a large, enterprise operation, we want to make food safety and traceability accessible to everyone. We are happy to have TriSon Farms International Inc. join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain and grow their business in the process.”

With a family tradition of quality, integrity, innovation and a love of food, TriSon Farms International Inc. represents three grandsons of a third generation of farmers. Founded in 1962 with a small vegetable farm and a quarter acre glass greenhouse, the farm quickly began to expand. Over the years, acres were acquired and different varieties of produce were added. Today, not only has TriSon Farms International Inc. grown in size but also it’s grown in its commitment to development and research. TriSon Farms International Inc. is proud to both grow the produce as well as package and distribute it, too, because that means staying close to the product to ensure quality as it goes from their hands to the customer’s.

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

Contact:

Bryn McFadden

925-660-1100

inquiries@itradenetwork.com