Geographies Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)



Study Period: 2017–2030



Radiation-induced Esophagitis: Understanding



The Beta-thalassemia epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of Beta-thalassemia by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Beta-thalassemia in the US and Europe. Moreover, the report covers the detailed information of the Beta-thalassemia epidemiology scenario in six major countries (US and EU5).



Epidemiology Perspective



This section encompassing Beta-thalassemia epidemiology provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every six major countries. The RIE epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 6MM. This segment covers the epidemiology data in the US and EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.



Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation



The Beta-thalassemia epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted RIE epidemiology scenario in the 6MM covering the United States and EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and from 2017 to 2030.



The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 6MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.



Scope of the Report:

• The Beta-thalassemia report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

• The Beta-thalassemia report and model provide an overview of the global trends of RIE in the seven major markets (6MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK).

• The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Beta-thalassemia in six major markets covering the United States and EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the UK).

• The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 6MM concerning the patient population.

• The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Beta-thalassemia.



• The report provides the segmentation of the Beta-thalassemia epidemiology



Report Highlights:



• 11-year Forecast of Beta-thalassemia Epidemiology

• 6MM Coverage

• Total prevalent cases of Beta-thalassemia minor

• Diagnosed prevalence of Beta-thalassemia

• Diagnosed Beta-thalassemia patients by disease type

• Complications associated with Beta-thalassemia patients



KOL Views



We interview KOLs and include SME’s opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. It will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.



Key Questions Answered

• What will be the growth opportunities in the 6MM concerning the patient population pertaining to Beta-thalassemia?

• What are the key findings pertaining to the Beta-thalassemia epidemiology across 6MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What would be the total number of patients of Beta-thalassemia across the 6MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 6MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Beta-thalassemia?

• What are the currently available treatments of Beta-thalassemia?



Reasons to buy

The Beta-thalassemia Epidemiology report will allow the user to:

• Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Beta-thalassemia market.

• Quantify patient populations in the global Beta-thalassemia market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Beta-thalassemia (RIE) therapeutics in each of the markets covered



• Understand the magnitude of Beta-thalassemia population by its epidemiology

• The Beta-thalassemia Epidemiology Model developed is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources



Key Assessments

• Patient Segmentation

• Disease Risk & Burden

• Risk of disease by the segmentation

• Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932732/?utm_source=GNW



