Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Disease Understanding

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome (LGS) is a severe pediatric epilepsy syndrome characterized by the presence of multiple pharmaco-resistant seizure types, including tonic, atypical absences, and tonic or atonic drop attacks, and the presence of electroencephalographic abnormalities, such as slow-spike waves and paroxysmal fast rhythms. Intellectual disability, behavioral and psychiatric disorders are common comorbidities; and these disturbances have multi-factorial pathogenesis.

In addition to the classic seizures, patients with LGS can experience many other seizures, such as myoclonic, focal, and non-convulsive status epilepticus, especially in later stages of the disease. Although intellectual disability (ID) is seen in most patients, nevertheless it can also be absent; therefore, ID is not to be considered as a diagnostic criterion.

Some clinical features, such as cognitive decline, may not be apparent at the onset of the seizures. This makes early diagnosis difficult; however, the syndrome will evolve over a few months to years, and subsequently, all classical features will appear. Tonic seizures, which are the hallmark of the syndrome, may be quite subtle and may only appear during sleep. Moreover, atonic and atypical absence seizures might be difficult to recognize in younger children or may appear later. Myoclonic and partial seizures are less common. Comorbid behavior, sleep, and learning difficulties are also frequently encountered.



Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Epidemiology

The Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) epidemiology segmented as the Total Prevalent cases of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), Gender-Specific cases of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), Seizure-Specific cases of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS). The report includes the Prevalent scenario of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Country Wise- Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

The total prevalent population of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Associated in 7MM countries estimated to be 111,798 cases in 2017.

• As per the estimates, the United States has the highest Prevalent population of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)

• Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest Prevalent population of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS). On the other hand, Spain had the lowest Prevalent population with 8,323 cases in 2017.



Scope of the Report

• Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

• Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

• The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) and Japan

• The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population

• The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)

• The report provides the segmentation of the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) epidemiology by Prevalent Cases of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in 7MM

• The report provides the segmentation of the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) epidemiology by Etiology -specific Prevalent Cases of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in 7MM



Report Highlights



• 11-Year Forecast of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) epidemiology

• 7MM Coverage

• Total Prevalent Cases of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)

• Prevalent Cases according to segmentation: Gender-specific Prevalence of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), Seizure-specific Prevalence of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)

KOL- Views

We interview KOLs, and SME’s opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.



Key Questions Answered

• What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population about Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)?

• What are the key findings of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What would be the total number of patients of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What are the disease risk, burden, and unmet needs of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)?

• What are the currently available treatments for Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)?



Key Assessments

• Patient Segmentation

• Disease Risk and Burden

• Risk of disease by the segmentation

• Factors driving growth in a specific patient population



Geographies Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan

Study Period: 2017–2030

The epidemiological model in the US is based on the assumption which is based as per Lennox Gastaut Foundation 2016. The organization revealed that there are approximately 14,000-18,000 children with LGS under the age of 18 years in the United States, accounting for about 40% of cases from children, and rest 60% of cases belong to adults.

