New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932730/?utm_source=GNW





Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Understanding

Peripheral T-cell lymphomas (PTCLs) are an uncommon and heterogeneous group of clinically aggressive types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that develop in mature white blood cells called “T cells” and “natural killer (NK) cells.” It is PTCL’s origin in the lymphatic system that gave it the name peripheral T-cell lymphoma. In the case of PTCL, the term “peripheral” does not refer to the extremities, but identifies PTCL as cancer that arises in the lymphoid tissues outside of the bone marrow such as lymph nodes, spleen, gastrointestinal tract, and skin.

PTCLs generally affects people aged 60 years and older and are diagnosed slightly more often in men than in women, however, younger adults and children are also diagnosed with PTCLs. PTCL is an uncommon disease in the United States, whereas some forms of PTCL are more common in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean, possibly as a result of exposure to specific viruses, such as the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and the human T-cell leukemia virus-1 (HTLV-1). PTCL comprises about 10–15% of all NHL cases in the United States. The World Health Organization (WHO) classification system recognizes subtypes of PTCL and has grouped the diseases into three categories: nodal, extranodal and leukemic. WHO has also divided T-cell lymphomas into two groups: aggressive (fast-growing) and indolent (slow-growing). PTCLs are a varied group of diseases that differ from B-cell lymphomas since PTCLs are less common than B-cell lymphomas, they are not as well understood.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Epidemiology Perspective

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Incident Cases of PTCL, Stage-specific Incident Cases of PTCL, and Subtype-specific Cases of PTCL, a scenario of PTCL in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

PTCL Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

• The total incident population of PTCL in the seven major markets was 16,298 in 2017, which is expected to increase in the forecast period.

• The United States accounted for the maximum incident population among the 7MM in 2017.

• In EU5 countries, Germany accounted for the highest cases of PTCL while Spain had the lowest incident population in 2017.

• The estimates suggest higher incidence of PTCL in the United States with 6,110 cases in 2017

• . The epidemiological model of estimates a higher proportion of PTCL cases was found in stage IV as compared to other stages in the United States. In 2017, stage I, stage II, stage III, and stage IV PTCL incident cases were 876, 727, 1,434, and 3,074 respectively.

• PTCL-NOS accounts for 31% of all incident cases of PTCL followed by Anaplastic Large-Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) with 26% in the United States in year 2017. Other major subtypes include AITL Nasal NK/T-cell lymphoma, Enteropathy-type intestinal TCL, Hepatosplenic TCL and Others.



Scope of the Report

• The report covers the descriptive overview of PTCL, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, and pathophysiology.

• The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

• The report assesses the disease risk and burden.

• The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Incident Cases of PTCL, Stage-specific Incident Cases of PTCL, and Subtype-specific Incident Cases of PTCL.



Report Highlights

• 11-Year Forecast of PTCL

• 7MM Coverage

• Incidence of PTCL in the 7MM

• Stage-specific Incidence of PTCL in the 7MM

• Subtype-specific Incidence of PTCL in the 7MM



Key Questions Answered

• What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of PTCL?

• What is the historical PTCL patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan?

• What would be the forecasted patient pool of PTCL at the 7MM level?

• What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to PTCL?

• Out of the countries mentioned above, which country would have the highest incident population of PTCL during the forecast period (2020–2030)?

• At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020–2030)?



Reasons to buy

The PTCL report will allow the user to -

• Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM PTCL market.

• Quantify patient populations in the 7MM PTCL market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the specific type of PTCL that presents the best opportunities for PTCL therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

• The PTCL epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and PhD level epidemiologists.

• The PTCL epidemiology model developed is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based on transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over the 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.



Key Assessments

• Patient Segmentation

• Disease Risk and Burden

• Risk of disease by the segmentation

• Factors driving growth in a specific patient population



Geographies Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan

Study Period: 2017–2030

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932730/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001