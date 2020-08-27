New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "COVID-19 - Therapeutic Pipeline for Vaccines - 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932729/?utm_source=GNW

It also highlights key emerging market trends across the globe with a major focus on key geographies like the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in Wuhan, China in December 2019 is a highly contagious disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the ongoing outbreak as a global public health emergency. Currently, the research on novel coronavirus is still in the primary stage. In late December 2019, a case of unidentified pneumonia was reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province, People’s Republic of China (PRC). Its clinical characteristics are very similar to those of viral pneumonia. After analysis on respiratory samples, PRC Centers for Disease Control (CDC) experts declared that the pneumonia, later known as novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP), was caused by novel coronavirus.

To date, there is no approved targeted treatment, and many investigational therapeutic agents and vaccine candidates are being considered for the treatment of COVID-19. The availability of a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 is well-recognized as an additional tool to contribute to the control of the pandemic. At the same time, the challenges and efforts needed to rapidly develop, evaluate and produce this at scale are enormous. It is vital that as many vaccines as possible are evaluated as it cannot be predicted how many will turn out to be viable.

To increase the chances of success (given the high level of attrition during vaccine development), all candidate vaccines must be tested until they fail. WHO is working to ensure that all of them have the chance of being tested at the initial stage of development.



• Around the globe, approx. 150 vaccine candidates (Both academics & industries) are currently under development, in which most of the vaccines are in pre-clinical stage. However, there are approx. 35 clinical vaccine based products of industries under clinical trials currently.

• The players have adopted multiple approaches for the development of vaccines. Some of the approaches adopted by the companies include, whole virus vaccines, subunit vaccines, and nucleic acid based vaccines.

• A significant number of interventional clinical trials are being conducted in China. In addition, a number of trials have recently been initiated in the US and several European countries.

• There are multiple leading research institutes that have received NIH grants for research on coronavirus. Some of the leading academic institutes include, University of North Carolina, University of Iowa, University of Pennsylvania, University of Texas and University of Colorado.

• INO-4800: Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has begun human clinical trials on their coronavirus vaccine INO-4800 in April 2020. Results from the clinical trials are expected to be available in September 2020. Inovio aims to produce one million doses of the vaccine by the end of 2020 to perform additional clinical trials and/or emergency use of the vaccine. In 10 weeks from funding, INOVIO has manufactured thousands of doses of INO-4800 to support on-going Phase 1 and planned Phase II clinical trials. In parallel, INOVIO is working to scale up the manufacturing of INO-4800. INOVIO plans to have one million doses of the vaccine available by year-end for additional trials and emergency use, pending appropriate regulatory guidance and funding.

• Ad5-nCoV: CanSino Biologics Inc.

CanSino Biologics Inc. is developing Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) candidate Ad5-nCoV in phase II stage of development for the treatment of COVID-19. It is co-developed with Beijing Institute of Biotechnology (BIB). It is currently the first novel coronavirus vaccine for COVID-19 that made to this stage in China. The vaccine candidate is built upon CanSinoBIO’s adenovirus-based viral vector vaccine technology platform, which has also been successfully applied to develop the globally innovative vaccine against Ebola virus infection. Results from preclinical animal studies of Ad5-nCoV show that the vaccine candidate can induce strong immune response in animal models. The preclinical animal safety studies demonstrated a good safety profile.

• mRNA-1273 Vaccine: Moderna Inc.

mRNA-1273 is a novel lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-encapsulated mRNA-based vaccine that encodes for a full-length, prefusion stabilized spike (S) protein of SARS-CoV-2. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) supported the manufacturing of the vaccine candidate for the Phase II clinical trial. This investigational vaccine was developed using messenger RNA (mRNA) and should direct the body’s cells to express a virus protein that hopefully will elicit a robust immune response, having shown promise in animal models.

• VTP-500: Vaccitech

Vaccitech’s VTP-500 MERS vaccine utilizes the ChAdOx1 virus platform to encode MERS coronavirus spike protein in order to induce T cells, but also antibodies which block virus-host cell receptor binding and fusion or neutralize virus infection. This program has been partnered with University Of Oxford, Janssen and CEPI. The vaccine has now been manufactured according to GMP practice and has been successfully tested in a Phase 1 clinical trial at Oxford University. CEPI, Oxford University and Janssen have entered into a collaboration worth up to $19M to progress the vaccine through Phase 2 studies and establish a human vaccine stockpile. Vaccitech retains commercial rights for the product while licensing certain rights back to Oxford for non-profit development of the vaccine.

• V-SARS: Immunitor

Immunitor is developing therapeutic vaccine V-SARS which is formulated as a pill derived from heat-inactivated plasma from COVID-19 patients administered once-per-day to at least 20 healthy volunteers for at least one month. It is currently in phase I/II stage of development.

In May 2020, Immunitor initiated phase I/II trial titled “clinical trial of COVID-19 therapeutic vaccine formulated as an oral pill”. The goal of this trial is test safety and immunogenicity of once-per-day day administered orally to volunteers for 15 days. Baseline and post-treatment standard safety parameters will be compared. Blood samples from volunteers will be monitored and immunogenicity lab assays will be undertaken to characterize immune response. The trial is currently in active, not recruiting stage with estimated enrollment of 20 participants and expected to be completed in June 2021.

• SARS-CoV-2 rS Nanoparticle Vaccine: Novavax

Novavax is developing SARS-CoV-2 rS nanoparticle vaccine for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infections. 2019nCoV-101 is a 2-part, randomized, observer-blinded, placebo-controlled, Phase 1/2 trial designed to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of SARS-CoV-2 rS nanoparticle vaccine with or without Matrix-M adjuvant in healthy participants ? 18 to 59 (inclusive) years of age. The study will be conducted in 2 parts. In Part 1, at least 1 and up to two SARS-CoV-2 rS constructs will be evaluated in up to 2 cohorts, which may be enrolled in parallel.

An interim analysis of Part 1 safety and immunogenicity data will be performed prior to an optional expansion to Part 2. This trial is expected to be completed by July 2021.



